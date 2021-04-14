Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan on the verge of civil war as it bans TLP for violent protests...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan on the verge of civil war as it bans TLP for violent protests over the arrest of its leader and Muhammad cartoons in France

Pakistan was on the verge of a civil war after TLP's violent protests against two things, the arrest of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, and against France's defence of Freedom of Expression pertaining to drawing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff
3

According to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Pakistan Government has taken the decision to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), whose supporters and members have been violently protesting since the arrest of their chief, Saad Hussain Rizvi, on Monday.

In a post on Twitter, Sheikh Rashid Khan specified that the Islamist political party would be banned under Rule 11(b) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. Rashid said that the Punjab Government made the recommendation to ban TLP, of which a summary is being sent to the Federal government.

“…today we’ve decided that [a] ban on TLP [will be placed] and this file is going to the cabinet for the approval from today,” Pakistan’s Interior Minister said.

This ban on TLP comes in the wake of three days of violent protests by TLP supporters and cadre, which have resulted in the deaths of two policemen and left at least 340 injured.

With regard to negotiations with TLP, Sheikh Rashid said, “It was our effort till the last moment to convince them to agree on a resolution to be presented in the assembly, but all of our efforts were unsuccessful.”

Sheikh Rashid added that TLP activists, “wanted to come to Faizabad chowk and Islamabad at any cost”.

Background for TLP’s violent protests

Pakistan was on the verge of a civil war after TLP’s violent protests against two things, the arrest of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi which took place on Monday, and against France’s defence of Freedom of Expression pertaining to drawing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad. The Islamist group has demanded that the French ambassador be expelled from Pakistan and import of goods from France banned.

On November 14, 2020, the TLP and the police clashed so violently that the government gave in to their demands the following day. In their charter of demands, TLP directed the ouster of the French ambassador within 3 months. They demanded the release of arrested members of the TLP and said that no further cases should be registered against the party’s workers.

TLP also demanded that Pakistan would not appoint its ambassador to France, else they would continue their sit-in protests. The Imran Khan government, through its Interior Ministry, issued a notification to release all TLP workers. On January 3 this year, the new successor of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan Saad Hussain Rizvi threatened to launch countrywide protests if its demand of expelling the French ambassador is not met by February 17.

“If you have forgotten the promise, see our history… You have got time until Feb 17 to expel the French ambassador,” he had earlier warned. On February 11, the Imran Khan government reached a new agreement with TLP and assured that their demands will be tabled before the Parliament on April 20. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had told TLP that no other PM had raised the issue of blasphemy on international platforms more than him. However, in his signature U-turn, Imran Khan failed to implement the agreement ahead of the April 20 deadline.

In a video message on Sunday (April 11), TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi urged his followers to protest and hit the roads against the government if demands are not fulfilled. This call for a countrywide protest led to his arrest at around 2 pm on Wahdat Road in Lahore. Following his arrest, a large mob of his supporters blocked the Grand Trunk Road at several junctions. Major cities such as Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Peshawar were cut off from the rest of the country. The Islamists had also blocked motorways, highways, train tracks and clashed with the police.

While speaking about the development, TLP leader Khalid Awan said, “We will not step back from our mission because of Saad Rizvi’s arrest.” A TLP spokesperson, Tayyab Rizvi, vowed, “They (Protests) will continue till the French ambassador is deported.” He added that a total of 12 members of the Islamist party were killed in police firing in cities such as Lahore, Karachi, and Talagang. Keeping in mind the law and order situation, major intersections in Karachi and Islamabad were closed on Sunday (April 13).

Horrific violence across Pakistan

Several videos have now surfaced online that highlights the grim law and order situation in Pakistan. A Pakistani Twitter user (@nighatdad) shared a horrific video claiming to depict the final moments of a constable killed by TLP workers. In the video, the policeman is chased by a mob of violent Islamists, being mercilessly beaten with sticks.

A retired Pakistan Army Major on Twitter shared a video of a Pakistani policeman with a mauled ear barely hanging on by its skin. The video also showcases other injured policemen, sharing their experience of being attacked by TLP activists.

Another video shows a Pakistani policeman being brutally beaten by a mob of TLP Islamists.

In a video shared by Twitter user (@AbdulGJutt), Islamists brandishing skullcaps were seen brutally assaulting security personnel with sticks. Even after the victim bled from his face, the mob continued with the thrashing. Another security personnel could be heard pleading with the TLP supporters to stop assaulting the man.

Popular Pakistani atheist Harris Sultan shared a video of a mob vandalizing a car with sticks, even when the occupants were inside the vehicle. They broke the window panes while the driver tried to desperately back off from the chaotic scene. Haris Sultan tweeted, “Somes lovers of the prophet peaceful letting it out on a blasphemous car.”

In another video, a frenzied mob can be seen gathering around a lone police official and mercilessly throwing blows at him.

In a heart-wrenching video, Islamists are seen pulling a bruised police official while he pleaded with them to spare him. “Are you a Muslim? You must be a Jewish (Yahoodi)agent.” Although the nameplate read ‘Umar’, the mob assumed that he was a Jew and hurled the choicest of expletives at him. In the end, the security personnel collapsed on the ground while the mob chanted, “Labaik Labaik.”

Despite the violence wrecked by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan in the country, the Pakistani army personnel were seen raising Islamist slogans along with the party members. Journalist Shama Junejo tweeted, “This video gives a clear message to the world from our armed forces that where do they stand, who they are with, & what kind of social structure they will support in Pakistan. Yet we wonder about #FATF & being a high-risk country for the UK.”

Last year, TLP Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan released videos where Muslims said that the ‘Badmash’ (naughty) Imran Khan government was instigating the ‘Kalma’ reading forces against the ‘Kalma’ reading Muslims of Rawalpindi when Muslims of Srinagar and Kashmir were hoping that these same forces would rescue them. They lamented the fact that the Pakistani forces were taking action against Namazis instead of “fighting Hindus”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Hindu leader in Panipat explains why he thought it is necessary to come out in streets in support of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob came face to face with Hindu organisations who carried out a sit-in vigil in support of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati
News Reports

Amdavad Municipal Corporation introduces ‘drive through’ RTPCR testing as COVID-19 cases surge in the state

OpIndia Staff -
First ever drive-through RTPCR testing centre opened in Ahmedabad, Gujarat as the state battles Chinese coronavirus

UP govt ramps up measures to fight the resurgent COVID-19 outbreak, airlifts 25,000 doses of Remdesivir using govt plane from Gujarat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a war-footing to blunt the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak

One more video of a mob calling for beheading Yati Narsimhanand Saraswati for ‘insulting Prophet Muhammad’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslims across the country are demanding the beheading of Yati Narsimhanand Saraswati after his comments criticising Islam

Tours and travels operators in Mumbai issuing fake COVID-19 negative reports for Rs 300: Report reveals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As people in Mumbai rush to get out of Maharashtra amidst worsening coronavirus outbreak, travel agents are arranging bogus COVID-negative reports for Rs 300 to Rs 500 to enable their exit.

Maha COVID-19 crisis: Hospital beds and ventilators running short, scarcity in oxygen and Remdesivir supply, and inordinate delays in testing

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra is in a midst of a resurgent coronavirus outbreak as the state has reported over 60,212 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pfizer wanted Brazil, Argentina to put military bases, Federal reserve as collateral: Why India kept Pfizer away and how the usual suspects are wrong

Jinit Jain -
Pfizer has been accused of countries in Latin America of pledging their sovereign assets, military bases and financial reserves to protect itself from any adverse fallout of the vaccine
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.
Read more
News Reports

What happened in Chhabra after Hindu man was stabbed by Muslim men: Call for peace, attack on a Hindu the next day and more

Anurag -
On April 12, the administration extended curfew for one more day at Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan after the communal riot
Read more
Social Media

It’s a lung… it’s a burnt toast… it’s a duck pic… No! It’s a painting by Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee did not appear in any election rallies or gave any statement regarding the ongoing Assembly elections in West Bengal after Election Commission banned her from campaigning for 24 hours
Read more
News Reports

India has to become a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, or it will be turned into an Islamic nation by 2030: Kerala MLA

OpIndia Staff -
"Can we let this nation (go) to any particular community? This needs to be discussed. Somebody has to speak up," PC George emphasised.
Read more
World

Mayor Sadiq Khan vows to bring the Indian Premier League to London to boost his reelection chances: Details

OpIndia Staff -
London mayor Sadiq Khan promises to bring the Indian Premier League to the British capital as part of his reelection campaign.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,066FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com