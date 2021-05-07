AAP MLA Imran Hussain has come under the scanner over allegations of hoarding oxygen from the allotted quota to the Union Territory for making personal profits. Notably, he is the same Delhi cabinet minister who was caught last year flouting COVID-19 protocols and defying lockdown.

A Delhi High Court bench comprising of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli have issued a notice to the AAP cabinet minister Imran Hussain in this regard, seeking a reply from him over allegations of hoarding of oxygen. The bench was hearing a plea alleging hoarding of oxygen by political leaders.

The court order came after the petitioner’s counsel showed a Facebook post referring to the distribution of oxygen by Hussain and contended that there is hoarding at the back. The court then asked the AAP MLA to respond to the claim of distributing oxygen to the public for COVID-19 patients.

The court opined that it would have to be investigated from where the MLA was getting oxygen as even gurudwaras are distributing it.

“He may be getting it from Faridabad, you can’t really have a problem if he is not eating away from the allocated source and he has arranged his own cylinders,” the court observed while directing the cabinet minister to be present during the next hearing on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government counsel assured the court that whether it is BJP leader Gautam Gambhir or AAP MLA Imran Hussain, strictest possible action will be taken if any violation is found out.

It is pertinent to note here that Gambhir and his foundation have been working in Delhi to provide assistance in the battle against Covid-19. The cricketer-turned-politician had earlier tweeted that some crucial medicines for COVID-19 patients were available at his offices and those in need, can take it from there. He had also tweeted that he has arranged oxygen concentrators and those in need can avail the facility.

AAP govt opposes centre’s proposal to conduct an Oxygen audit in Delhi

Meanwhile, the AAP government in Delhi objected to the Union government’s request to the Supreme Court to carry out a detailed audit of oxygen utilisation in the national capital.

It may be noted that for all this while the AAP govt has been cribbing of receiving less than half of the oxygen supplies it needs. Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the centre has already supplied 730 MT of oxygen to Delhi on Wednesday, which was more than the Supreme Court’s order asking them to supply 700 MT of Oxygen. SG Mehta also insisted that there was a need for carrying out a simultaneous audit of oxygen utilisation in Delhi.

The Delhi government, however, continuing it’s blame game, objected to the audit and said that the Supreme Court should instead order an audit to look into the centre’s arbitrary allocation of oxygen and mismanagement of transportation to Delhi and other states.