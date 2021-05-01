Yesterday, ‘liberal’ Twitter erupted in cheers as news of the death of journalist Rohit Sardana spread everywhere. He was only 40 years old. He leaves behind two young children. How would you react?

Did it surprise you that liberals were so happy about the passing of Rohit Sardana? Did you reach out to them and say that it is not okay to mock a grieving family? Or did you bring up the matter of human decency? Well, if you were angry or surprised, then you have not understood at all how liberals think.

Liberals dehumanize their opponents. If you are not with them, your life has no value in their eyes.

I am not saying this to make you angry. I am telling you something very basic that you need to understand about liberals. According to them, your very existence is a criminal offense.

In case you are suspicious, let me clarify that I am not using the term “liberal” as a euphemism for any particular community. In fact, if you are connecting this to members of some religion, you are very much mistaken. The average liberal with a Sanskrit name hates you just as much as any other liberal.

You may want to call them evil. You may feel like reminding them of all those times when right-wingers rose above partisanship to show kindness to the other side. Again, this is futile. They are not garden variety hypocrites. A hypocrite understands that they are using a double standard. A liberal is very different. A liberal has a high sense of purpose and moral certainty. They believe they are the kindest, gentlest, most decent human beings around. They just don’t count their political opponents as human.

Why do liberals feel this way? Because they believe they own the world. And why not? Every textbook, every newspaper, every institution has always confirmed their belief. They have the liberal privilege. That is why someone who supports the massacre of CRPF jawans is described as an “80 year old poet.” But someone who wears a Hanuman shirt is put immediately on a list of potential terrorists.

Indian liberals saw the verdicts of 2014 and 2019 on the same lines as a revolt by serfs. They do not consider the current government to be legitimate and never did. It has nothing to do with whether they think India has free and fair elections. Their problem with elections is that the other side gets to vote as well. According to them, this itself makes the election unfair. And if the other side wins, this makes the government illegitimate.

With faces like Rohit Sardana on prime time, the other side encroached upon what liberals think of as their space. For that matter, they see the BJP itself as encroaching upon the corridors of power, which belong to liberals by birthright. And by extension, BJP supporters are also encroaching upon a nation that also belongs to liberals by birthright. Is there anything, you might wonder, that liberals do not see as their property? Short answer: no!

You, your country, your vote, your voice, everything belongs to them. By not using these in a way that pleases your liberal masters, you have become a criminal in their eyes.

So what is the solution? How can you get liberals to start seeing you as human beings? The simple answer is that you can’t, unless you are willing to submit to them. So stop pleading, stop justifying, stop talking about decency. Yes, liberals high fived each other because they heard that a political opponent is dead. And they feel completely at peace with themselves about it. In fact, if you remind them that their opponent had two young children, they are not going to feel sad or ashamed. They will be even more thrilled. Because liberals have dehumanized the rest of us.

What can we do then? Not much, but we can tune out their reactions. We can stop talking to them about human decency. Because that will only give them more chances to laugh at us.