On Friday, Former porn-star Mia Khalifa accidentally revealed that she could possibly be a part of an anti-Israel Twitter storm after she tweeted an unedited post to target Israel amidst the ongoing clashes in the Middle east. By tweeting an unedited tweet, Mia Khalifa seems to have inadvertently exposed a targeted global campaign against Israel.

Amidst the ongoing terror attacks against Israel by Palestinian terror groups and the subsequent counter-terror operations by Israeli Defence Forces, the former porn-star Mia Khalifa took to Twitter against Israel and the United States for carrying out airstrikes against Islamic terror groups deep inside Gaza.

In a tweet, Khalifa attacked US President Joe Biden saying he cared more about selling decommissioned second-hand military gear and artillery to Netanyahu than he cares about death tolls at schools and refugee camps.

Interestingly, at the end of her tweet, Mia Khalifa tweeted, “Send tweet”. Initially, social media users failed to grasp what exactly that phrase meant.

However, later social media users pointed out that Mia Khalifa’s latest tweet condemning Israel could be part of a well-planned tweetstorm and Khalifa had inadvertently exposed herself by posting an unedited tweet. Several users speculated that Khalifa might be a part of some anti-Israel campaign.

Social media users said that Mia Khalifa did not share any concerns for Palestine, instead, she was posting anti-Israel propaganda tweets that were perhaps sent to her in the form of a Twitter ‘toolkit’.

Hilariously, as social media users pointed out her blunder committed by Mia Khalifa, the former pornstar defended her action with a bizarre explanation.

Mia Khalifa said that she thought the phrase “send tweet“ meant “that’s the tweet”, which according to her, was a colloquial-internet slang for “full stop”.

Mia Khalifa and her history with ‘toolkit’ propaganda

This is not the first time that Mia Khalifa is involving in such a paid social media trends. The former pornstar had joined the likes of songwriter Rihanna and child-protestor Greta Thunberg to express their solidarity with the so-called farmer protestors in India. The former pornstar was part of a paid global campaign against India, that was suspected to be sponsored by Khalistani terrorists across the world.

In February this year, child protestor Greta Thunberg had inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India. The school drop out activist had revealed about sinister global propaganda against India by leaking a ‘toolkit’ document, that was extenstively used by both foreign and several Indian propagandists to interfere in India’s domestic politics.

Songwriter Rihanna and adult movie actress Mia Khalifa too had jumped in to amplify the targeted campaign against the Indian government and were also accused of being part of global propaganda against the Indian government.