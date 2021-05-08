Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has accused Delhi Government officials of deliberately engaging in the wastage of Oxygen in order to create an artificial oxygen crisis in the Union Territory. Bagga shared a video on Friday alleging that oxygen was being wasted at the Delhi Government run DDU Hospital.

The allegations sparked a war of words between the Delhi BJP spokesperson and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

ये दिल्ली सरकार का DDU अस्पताल है।यहां सुबह से आक्स्जिन को खोल के रख दिया जाता है ताकि आक्स्जिन को बर्बाद किया जाए और दिल्ली में आक्स्जिन की कमी को दिखाया जा सके, जैसे ही हमारे मण्डल अध्य्क्ष चेतन जी को इसकी जानकारी मिली उन्होंने वहां जाके इसका वीडियो बनाया, समय 6.40 PM pic.twitter.com/REZLa91pYS — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 7, 2021

Amanatullah Khan addressed him in a derogatory manner and accused Tajinder Bagga of spreading fake news. Khan said that Bagga should educate himself so that he can gain employment somewhere.

The war of words escalated then on. Tajinder Bagga said that the person accusing him of peddling fake news is someone who had called the Batla House Encounter fake and insulted Mohan Chand Sharma. He also called the MLA a ‘Madarsa-chhap, riotous Vidhayak’. Amanatullah Khan responded saying that he was peddling information learned from ‘WhatsApp University’ and that ‘Chhotu’ had grown up.

फर्ज़ी राष्ट्रवाद का दिखावा कर के, WhatsApp University का ज्ञान बाँट के अपने निक्मेपन पर पर्दा डालने की कोशिश कर रहे हो, बड़े चालाक हो गए हो छोटू @TajinderBagga

पुलवामा,Oxygen Crisis, आत्मनिर्भर भारत और आर्थिक मंदी..इन पर भी बोलने की हिम्मत कर लेते।

फर्ज़ी थे, फर्ज़ी ही रह गए। https://t.co/8tAbx8o0cS — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) May 8, 2021

Tajinder Bagga shot back at the AAP MLA dubbing him ‘Mirzapur ke Lalit’ and said that the people of Delhi will conduct a ‘surgical strike’ on him and his ‘Oxygen thief’ friend Imran Hussain. AAP MLA Imran Hussain was ordered to appear before the Delhi High Court following allegations of oxygen hoarding against him.

सुन बे मिर्जापुर के ललित,

बाटला हाउस में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक किया दिल्ली पुलिस ने,

पुलवामा के बाद सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक किया भारतीय सेना ने,

और तेरे और ऑक्सीजन चोर इमरान पे जब दिल्ली की जनता सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करेगी दिल्ली की जनता । https://t.co/PfRfdFh39F — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 8, 2021

The AAP Government has come under intense criticism for its mishandling of the Coronavirus crisis in the national capital. The Delhi Government has also refused the Center’s plea for an oxygen audit at the national capital.

While Delhi is denying an audit to determine the consumption of oxygen in the national capital, data has revealed that while the Delhi govt continues to demand more oxygen, its demand is four times the actual consumption of Mumbai, which has a similar number of active COVID cases.