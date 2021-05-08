Saturday, May 8, 2021
‘Madarsa-chhap’, ‘Mirzapur ke Lalit’, ‘Chhotu has grown up’: Here is why a war of words erupted between AAP’s Amanatullah Khan and BJP’s Tajinder Bagga

Amanatullah Khan addressed him in a derogatory manner and accused Tajinder Bagga of spreading fake news. Khan said that Bagga should educate himself so that he can gain employment somewhere.

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has accused Delhi Government officials of deliberately engaging in the wastage of Oxygen in order to create an artificial oxygen crisis in the Union Territory. Bagga shared a video on Friday alleging that oxygen was being wasted at the Delhi Government run DDU Hospital.

The allegations sparked a war of words between the Delhi BJP spokesperson and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Amanatullah Khan addressed him in a derogatory manner and accused Tajinder Bagga of spreading fake news. Khan said that Bagga should educate himself so that he can gain employment somewhere.

The war of words escalated then on. Tajinder Bagga said that the person accusing him of peddling fake news is someone who had called the Batla House Encounter fake and insulted Mohan Chand Sharma. He also called the MLA a ‘Madarsa-chhap, riotous Vidhayak’. Amanatullah Khan responded saying that he was peddling information learned from ‘WhatsApp University’ and that ‘Chhotu’ had grown up.

Tajinder Bagga shot back at the AAP MLA dubbing him ‘Mirzapur ke Lalit’ and said that the people of Delhi will conduct a ‘surgical strike’ on him and his ‘Oxygen thief’ friend Imran Hussain. AAP MLA Imran Hussain was ordered to appear before the Delhi High Court following allegations of oxygen hoarding against him.

The AAP Government has come under intense criticism for its mishandling of the Coronavirus crisis in the national capital. The Delhi Government has also refused the Center’s plea for an oxygen audit at the national capital.

While Delhi is denying an audit to determine the consumption of oxygen in the national capital, data has revealed that while the Delhi govt continues to demand more oxygen, its demand is four times the actual consumption of Mumbai, which has a similar number of active COVID cases. 

