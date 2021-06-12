The political violence in West Bengal continues unabated as BJP MP Jayanta Kumar Roy and his supporters were brutally beaten up by the TMC workers in West Bengal’s Siliguri on Thursday.

According to the reports, Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Kumar Roy and his party workers were attacked with bamboo and sticks by Trinamool workers at Raiganj block in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. The severely injured Lok Sabha MP and his supporters were taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri for treatment.

The BJP MP said he was attacked around 5 pm on Thursday by TMC goons. “They attacked me with bamboo sticks on my head and arms”, said the BJP leader.

“Few others who were with me were also attacked. There is no rule of law in West Bengal,” Roy, the Member of Parliament from Jalpaiguri, said. According to his statement, the MP was attacked on the head and suffered injuries on the abdomen.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that Roy and four other workers were attacked by TMC when they were arranging the return of BJP workers who left due to the post-poll violence in the state.

“Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy; M.P. Jalpaiguri attacked by TMC goons along with 4 workers at Rajganj while arranging the return of BJP workers who fled due to political violence. The injured have been rushed to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital. I wish them a speedy recovery,” Adhikari tweeted.

রাজগঞ্জ এ ঘর ছাড়া বিজেপি কর্মী দের ঘরে ফেরাতে গিয়ে আক্রান্ত জলপাইগুড়ির সাংসদ জয়ন্ত রায় ও ৪ জন বিজেপি কর্মী সহ সাংসদ আহত । সকল কে চিকিৎসার জন্য উত্তরবঙ্গ মেডিকেল কলেজ ও হাসপাতালে নিয়ে যাওয়া হয়েছে । pic.twitter.com/kQE8zA7jRI — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 11, 2021

The attack on the BJP MP comes a month after TMC cadres had attacked BJP MP and Union minister V Muraleedharan’s convoy in Panchkhudi of West Midnapore. The BJP leader’s car was severely damaged in the attack.

Political Violence in West Bengal:

Following the West Bengal assembly elections, the political violence against BJP workers and supporters has continued unabated, despite a landslide victory by the ruling TMC. Several BJP workers are reported to have been brutally murdered in the post-poll violence that the state witnessed after the results of the state’s Vidhan Sabha was declared.

The BJP has alleged that the number of party workers killed since the announcement of poll results on May 2 is over two dozen. At least 24 such BJP workers have had to bear the brunt of believing in a political ideology and voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

Besides unleashing political violence, the TMC goons have allegedly burnt down BJP party offices to ashes at various locations. Horrifying videos of women being attacked and assaulted by the TMC goons have surfaced on social media.