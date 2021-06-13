For the last several days, a section of the media has been trying to portray a rift between Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the central leadership of the BJP. The manufactured rift created by left-liberal media houses had suggested that all is not well in the relations between the CM and the top leadership including PM Modi, and the CM may be replaced if he does not listen to their commands.

However, now all those rumours should die, as today PM Modi indicated that he is happy with the works of the UP CM. In a rare development, the PM praised the Yogi Adityanath publicly on Twitter today evening for a scheme.

He tweeted “Very good initiative! @myogiadityanath”, while sharing a report by ABP Live on the ‘Elderline’ project launched by the UP CM.

The report titled “Yogi’s ‘Elderline’ Project Gets Overwhelming Response” informed how the country’s first scheme to provide emotional care and support, health and legal assistance to the elderly people in the state has become a success. The report said that the scheme is receiving an overwhelming response from the target beneficiaries. The scheme has been launched by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, and the Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to implement it.

This is a rare occasion that PM Modi has publicly praised a sitting CM for a specific scheme. The tweet came amid stories about a conflict between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a section of media. On 4th June, The Wire had suggested that RSS was trying to ‘defuse the tension brewing between Modi and Yogi’. The Deccan Herald had claimed that the UP politics is witnessing a “Yogi-Modi stand-off”. Reports had claimed that the central leadership was not happy with the handling of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

The fact that PM Modi had not publicly wished Yogi Adityanath on his birthday on June 5 had also led to the speculations about the ‘rift’.

But with the three words “Very good initiative” tweeted by Modi while tagging the Twitter handle of Yogi Adityanath, all these rumours should now end. BJP has already clarified that the party will contest the next assembly elections under the leadership of Yogi.