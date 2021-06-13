Sunday, June 13, 2021
Home News Reports PM Modi kills the manufactured stories about his rift with Yogi Adityanath with just...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

PM Modi kills the manufactured stories about his rift with Yogi Adityanath with just three words

In a rare gesture, PM Modi publicly praised Yogi Adityanath for the ‘Elderline’ project launched by the UP CM.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi
545

For the last several days, a section of the media has been trying to portray a rift between Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the central leadership of the BJP. The manufactured rift created by left-liberal media houses had suggested that all is not well in the relations between the CM and the top leadership including PM Modi, and the CM may be replaced if he does not listen to their commands.

However, now all those rumours should die, as today PM Modi indicated that he is happy with the works of the UP CM. In a rare development, the PM praised the Yogi Adityanath publicly on Twitter today evening for a scheme.

He tweeted “Very good initiative! @myogiadityanath”, while sharing a report by ABP Live on the ‘Elderline’ project launched by the UP CM.

The report titled “Yogi’s ‘Elderline’ Project Gets Overwhelming Response” informed how the country’s first scheme to provide emotional care and support, health and legal assistance to the elderly people in the state has become a success. The report said that the scheme is receiving an overwhelming response from the target beneficiaries. The scheme has been launched by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, and the Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to implement it.

This is a rare occasion that PM Modi has publicly praised a sitting CM for a specific scheme. The tweet came amid stories about a conflict between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a section of media. On 4th June, The Wire had suggested that RSS was trying to ‘defuse the tension brewing between Modi and Yogi’. The Deccan Herald had claimed that the UP politics is witnessing a “Yogi-Modi stand-off”. Reports had claimed that the central leadership was not happy with the handling of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

The fact that PM Modi had not publicly wished Yogi Adityanath on his birthday on June 5 had also led to the speculations about the ‘rift’.

But with the three words “Very good initiative” tweeted by Modi while tagging the Twitter handle of Yogi Adityanath, all these rumours should now end. BJP has already clarified that the party will contest the next assembly elections under the leadership of Yogi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

PM Modi kills the manufactured stories about his rift with Yogi Adityanath with just three words

OpIndia Staff -
In a rare gesture, PM Modi publicly praised Yogi Adityanath for a scheme amid the manufactured reports about rift between the two
News Reports

Indian embassy in Turkey shuts up Turkish state-run publication for peddling Pakistani propaganda against India

OpIndia Staff -
State-run news agency of Turkey publishes Pakistani propaganda saying India issuing fake domicile certificates in Kashmir

Mumbai: Video of a car sinking in a hole within seconds goes viral after incessant rains. Watch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The car has been pulled out with the help of a crane from the 40 feet deep well and no injuries have been reported.

Punjab Elections 2022: As political landscape warms up, will Dalit votes be the game changer?

Politics Anurag -
After breaking off the alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP has nothing to lose in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. How will the politics play out as elections draw close

Culture of political violence in West Bengal: How the Islamist challenge can turn an already very bad situation into much worse

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The outbreak of political violence in West Bengal since Mamata Banerjee's victory shows no signs of abating.

How a ‘liberal’ filmmaker went from criticising Rahul Gandhi to saying ‘I am on your side’ and what it shows

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
Congress and their loyalists are still not able to get over the shock of not only losing 2019 elections, but BJP outperforming them and itself from the previous term.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Leaked Clubhouse chats: Here is what senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to a Pakistan-origin journalist about Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
During conversation with a Pakistani-origin journalist on Clubhouse app, Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to reinstate Article 370
Read more
World

‘Decline is on’: Pakistanis furious after Saudi Arabia eases ‘guardianship rules’ for women

OpIndia Staff -
Saudi Arabia has allowed single, widowed, and divorced women to stay independently without the prior approval of male guardian
Read more
News Reports

‘Scientists were threatened Anthony Fauci and his gang will destroy careers and reputation’: Indian experts make explosive claims after emails become public

OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Fauci has found himself in the eye of the storm after thousands of his emails were revealed to the world.
Read more
World

Honour killing of Pakistani girl in Italy: Victim’s cousin arrested in France, parents who fled to Pakistan and two other missing accused wanted by...

OpIndia Staff -
Ikram Ijaz, one of victim Saman Abbas’ cousins, was arrested in Nimes in France and was later handed over to Italy
Read more
Crime

India not to allow return of four Kerala-based women who had joined Islamic State, at least 3 of them are converts: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Govt is unlikely to allow four women from Kerala who had left to join Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP).
Read more
Opinions

How a ‘liberal’ filmmaker went from criticising Rahul Gandhi to saying ‘I am on your side’ and what it shows

Nirwa Mehta -
Congress and their loyalists are still not able to get over the shock of not only losing 2019 elections, but BJP outperforming them and itself from the previous term.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,835FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com