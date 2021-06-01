Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Home Sports Cricket After revealing his 'diet with eggs', Indian cricketer Virat Kohli clarifies he is a...
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

After revealing his ‘diet with eggs’, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli clarifies he is a vegetarian, not vegan

Kohli took to Twitter to clarify he is vegetarian and not vegan and hence eats eggs, even though generally strict vegetarians also do not consume eggs.

OpIndia Staff
Years after claiming he had gone vegan, Virat Kohli says he is vegan, not vegetarian, after being caught eating eggs
Virat Kohli claims he is a vegetarian
249

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday issued a clarification that he is a vegetarian and not vegan after he drew criticism for revealing that he consumes eggs in his diet during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram few days back.

“I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I’m vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies,” Kohli tweeted.

Kohli, who is currently quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai with team India, held an ‘AMA’ (ask me anything) session on Instagram. One fan asked him about his diet. In that, he revealed he eats lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, daal, quinoa, spinach and dosas, but all in controlled quantity.

However, Kohli’s explosive claim that he continues to consume eggs despite being a self-avowed vegetarian and vegan did not sit well with a host of social media users, who called out the cricketer for his contradictory claims.

Kohli’s claim that he is a vegetarian does not hold water, given that strict vegetarianism does not entail the consumption of eggs. A vegetarian diet does not include any meat, poultry, or seafood. It is a meal plan made up of foods that come mostly from plants. Since eggs are a product of poultry, they are not considered a part of vegetarianism. Of late, many vegetarians have taken to consuming eggs. However, they are referred to as, in popular parlance, eggetarians.

Virat Kohli had earlier claimed he had turned vegan for health reasons

Additionally, Kohli claimed in his tweet that he has never claimed to be a vegan. However, a report published in the Times of India in 2018 asserted that the prolific Indian cricketer had indeed turned vegan. Veganism is a practice of abstaining from the use of animal products, particularly in diet, and an associated philosophy that rejects the commodity status of animals. A vegan diet also excludes milk and eggs, which are both obtained from animals.

Kohli had earlier claimed that he had turned completely vegan, adding that his wife, Anushka Sharma, who is a vegan, had played a crucial role in bringing about this dietary transformation in his life. Recently, in 2020, Kohli reiterated being a vegan and mentioned a few health reasons for being the same during an Instagram chat with former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

“I had a cervical spine issue which resulted in a tingling sensation in my little finger, making it difficult for me to bat. It happened around the Centurion Test in South Africa in 2018. Moreover, my stomach became a bit acidic, my uric acid went high and my stomach started pulling calcium from the bones which actually resulted in the spine issue. Hence, I had to cut down on meat and now I feel better than ever,” Kohli had said during the chat.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvirat kohli, virat kohli vegetarian, virat kohli vegan, virat kohli eggs
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Back to square one? State govts’ global tenders for vaccine find no bids, now they want the Centre to buy vaccines for them

Jinit Jain -
Several states, including Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, have received no responses to the global tenders floated by them to procure COVID-19 vaccines.
News Reports

Shashi Tharoor envies Malaysian MPs for their swanky Parliament but opposes Central Vista. Read why even his new excuse is flawed

OpIndia Staff -
When his 2018 tweet praising the swanky new Malaysian parliament went viral, Tharoor came up with a new excuse to defend his position. However, his 'solution' is also flawed. Read how.

Licypriya Kangujam’s Ketto campaign: A possible violation of FCRA and questionable association with Noble Citizen Foundation

OpIndia Scoops Anurag -
From allegations of faking achievements to a possible violation of FCRA norms while collecting foreign funding in name of COVID relief, the long and short of 'child activist' Licypriya Kangujam and her conman father.

Yogi Adityanath announces ‘Mission June’, plans to inoculate 1 crore beneficiaries across 75 districts this month

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath urged everyone to take their jab "Tika jeet ka" and help defeat Covid-19

The Chief Secy Saga: 5 statements that prove Mamata Banerjee’s antics over Alapan Bandyopadhyay is self serving drama

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been indulging in moral grandstanding over the Chief Secretary controversy.

Rajasthan Coronavirus vaccine wastage saga: From threats of legal action to ‘vaccines were expired’, here is what happened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan Health Minister warned Dainik Bhaskar with legal action for reporting on wastage of coronavirus vaccines

Recently Popular

Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
News Reports

Aligarh empty vaccine case: Initial investigation reveals nurse Niha Khan had criminal mindset, could hamper vaccination drive. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Niha Khan confessed to inserting injections inside the body of the vaccine recipients but taking them out without releasing the vaccine.
Read more
Crime

House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput turn witnesses in drugs case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others

OpIndia Staff -
House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput have turned witnesses in a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is Sohail Hashmi, the ‘historian’ who got fined for filing a motivated petition against Central Vista project

Akshita Bhadauria -
It is interesting to note how both the Hashmi siblings, Sohail and Shabnam, appear to be going out of their way to spread the narrative of the very party whose leaders killed their own brother.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,396FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com