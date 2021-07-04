Four-time national award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut has launched a scathing attack on Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra over her changed political stance. Ranaut has alleged that Chopra has turned from a nationalist to secular, and slammed her for this transformation.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut took a sly on Priyanka Chopra by commenting on a news website’s tweet which reported on the recent advertisement published by New York Times on Linkedin seeking for “anti-Hindu, anti-Modi” correspondents.

In her post targeting Priyanka Chopra, Kangana wrote, “But this is not just in journalism. It is in every field, the way Priyanka Chopra has gone from being a nationalist to secular puppy. From being Modi ji’s biggest fan to his passionate critic and hater is evident. Basically roti ke liye duniya nachati hai. Apne desh mein freedom toh hai. Jo karna hai karo (The world can do anything just for their daily bread. There is indeed freedom in our country to do anything. Do whatever you want).”

On July 1, the controversial left-wing news website New York Times had posted an entry-level job requirement on their website and on LinkedIn. While the hiring process of any establishment seems to be a routine affair, at New York Times, they thought it fit to post very specific requirements for the job – being anti-Hindu and anti-Modi. The job posting was for that of a South Asia Business Correspondent in New Delhi.

This is not the first time that Kangana has exposed Priyanka Chopra’s hypocrisy on social media. In the past, she had attacked Priyanka Chopra for extending her supporters to ‘farmer’ protestors. Priyanka Chopra had retweeted a post by controversial actor Diljit Dosanjh and had written, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.”

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

Kangana had written, “People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM.”

The nationa-award actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was suspended arbitrarily by the micro-blogging site claiming that she had violated the platform’s community guidelines. In a series of messages, the actress had raised her voice against the post-poll violence that was unleashed by Trinamool cadres in West Bengal after assembly election results in May.

Kangana had demanded president rule in West Bengal after Mamta Banerjee-led TMC had orchestrated post poll violence in the state. However, Twitter suspended her account citing violation of social media rules.