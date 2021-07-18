Indian Medical Association on Sunday has warned Kerala government against easing restrictions ahead of Bakri Eid even as the Chinese coronavirus pandemic rages unhinged in state. As per the statement released by the Medical body, a third wave of the pandemic is inevitable if appropriate steps are not taken.

“With the sustained progression of vaccination, avoiding mass gatherings in any form is the responsible duty expected at this crucial time from every citizen of our country. After the proactive visionary call of the Honorable prime minister to stop revenge tourism and not to invite the third wave by mass gatherings many proposed religious and pilgrimage Yatras were canceled,” the IMA said in a statement signed by Dr J A Jayalal, President IMA and Dr Jayesh Lele, General Secretary, IMA.

The IMA also said that the Supreme Court of India has taken suo moto cognisance of the issue and directed everyone to play vigilant role to mitigate the impending third wave.

“With the dedicated and committed services of the Government and the Modern medical fraternity, today we are in the declining phase of the second wave throughout the country, except in few states like Kerala and Maharashtra where we are still having the high number of cases,” IMA pointed out.

As of today, Kerala and Maharashtra contribute to over 60% of total new Chinese coronavirus cases in India. Kerala has been topping the list of state with highest new cases since days now and the trend is only upward with test positivity rate of over 10%.

Kerala cases

The IMA said that it is pained to see amidst the raise of cases and Seropositivity, the Kerala Government has issued an order to ease out lockdown followed in the state on the pretext of religious gatherings of Bakri Eid. “It is unwarranted and inappropriate at this time of Medical emergency. When many Northern states like J&K, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttaranchal have stopped, with a constructive sense of public safety the traditional and popular pilgrimage Yatras, it is an unfortunate learned state of Kerala had taken these retrograde decisions,” The IMA said.

IMA said that in the larger interest of the country and wellbeing of humanity, with the sense of responsibility, the Kerala State Government should immediately withdraw this order, enforce zero-tolerance against covid appropriate behaviours, and do not deviate from its statutory duty and vision to ensure the safety of State and Nation as a whole.

The IMA said that if the order is not withdrawn, with the sense of altruism, they will be constrained to move the Supreme Court against Kerala government order.

Kerala government had recently relaxed lockdown guidelines ahead of Bakri Eid and opened shops and malls on July 18, 19 and 20. Similar such restrictions were lifted last year in May as well ahead of Ramzan Eid even when the pandemic raged across the nation.