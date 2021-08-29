Sunday, August 29, 2021
HomeWorldAnother explosion rocks residential area in Kabul, 2 reported dead, 3 injured: Reports
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Another explosion rocks residential area in Kabul, 2 reported dead, 3 injured: Reports

Asvaka, an Afghan news agency, reported that at least two were killed and three were wounded in the incident which was said to be a rocket attack.

OpIndia Staff
Another explosion rocks residential area in Kabul, 2 reported dead, 3 injured: Reports
Image Source: Social media
2

An explosion was reported in Kabul on Sunday evening. According to locals in the area, the explosion was caused by a rocket hitting house in the area.

The cause of the explosion is yet unclear. Visuals of the incident have emerged on social media. According to Republic TV, the explosion in Kabul occurred at the Gulai area of ​​Khajeh Baghra, in the 11th security district.

Asvaka, an Afghan news agency, reported that at least two were killed and three were wounded in the incident which was said to be a rocket attack.

In the wee hours of Sunday, the USA had informed that they carried out a drone attack in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, against an Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) target. However, names of those killed in the attack have not been released.

“We saw that rickshaws were burning. Children and women were wounded and one man, one boy and one woman had been killed on the spot. We tried to find people to bring something so that we can carry or transport the wounded,” one man was quoted by CNN as saying.

Only days earlier, the Kabul airport was rocked by a suicide bombing which claimed the lives nearly 200 people, including US service members.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKabul explosion
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
572,005FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com