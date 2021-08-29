An explosion was reported in Kabul on Sunday evening. According to locals in the area, the explosion was caused by a rocket hitting house in the area.

#Breaking | Another explosion reported in #Kabul. Witnesses say the blast was caused by a rocket hitting a residential house in the 11th Security District.



Pradeep with details, Mujhibullah reports from Kabul and Srinjoy with updates. pic.twitter.com/UNp6eexJVq — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 29, 2021

The cause of the explosion is yet unclear. Visuals of the incident have emerged on social media. According to Republic TV, the explosion in Kabul occurred at the Gulai area of ​​Khajeh Baghra, in the 11th security district.

JUST IN – Explosion rocks #Kabul. The blast hit a residential building west of the airport. Cause unclear.pic.twitter.com/vzh7T651KM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 29, 2021

Asvaka, an Afghan news agency, reported that at least two were killed and three were wounded in the incident which was said to be a rocket attack.

At least two people are killed and three injured in a rocket attack near Kabul airport, according to Afghan news agency Asvaka. https://t.co/5MyFBUIQcC pic.twitter.com/wQyoAnVKof — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 29, 2021

In the wee hours of Sunday, the USA had informed that they carried out a drone attack in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, against an Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) target. However, names of those killed in the attack have not been released.

“We saw that rickshaws were burning. Children and women were wounded and one man, one boy and one woman had been killed on the spot. We tried to find people to bring something so that we can carry or transport the wounded,” one man was quoted by CNN as saying.

Only days earlier, the Kabul airport was rocked by a suicide bombing which claimed the lives nearly 200 people, including US service members.