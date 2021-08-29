Days after two terror attacks rocked the Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul, local Afghans have accused the US forces of killing their loved ones in ‘panic firing’, reported BBC.

The contentious revelation came to light during the interaction between BBC journalist Secunder Kermani and the Afghans who had lost their loved ones in the ISKP-orchestrated attack. The locals informed Kermani that many of their family members were not killed in the blast but in firing by the US forces, amidst the chaos and confusion caused outside the airport after the terror attack.

The deadly attack took the life of a London-based taxi driver named Mohammed Niazi and his wife. The deceased had travelled to Kabul to ensure the evacuation of his family. His two children have been missing ever since the attack. His brother recounted, “Somehow I saw American soldier and a Turkish soldier. The fire came from the bridges and towers…from the soldiers.”

Our report from last night on the awful ISIS attack outside Kabul airport as families still search Kabul's morgues for their loved ones..



Many we spoke to, including eyewitnesses, said significant numbers of those killed were shot dead by US forces in the panic after the blast

It must be mentioned that many of the victims who died in the terror attack were US allies, who had worked for them for several years. Nouma Hamid, who was employed with the United States, was reportedly killed in firing by the country’s security forces. “The guy has served the US army for years and (this is) the reason why he lost his life. He wasn’t killed by the Taliban or ISIS. The US army started shelling,” informed an acquaintance as he held the victim’s ID card.

“How can you be so sure?” asked the BBC journalist. “(This is) because of the bullet. It went inside of his head near the ear. (Except that), he did not have any injury” Nouma Hamid is now survived by his 8 children.

In a tweet, Secunder Kermani informed that the US Department of Defence has not responded to questions pertaining to the allegations of firing. “Should add 12 US service personnel were also killed in the attack… ISIS-K has a history of awful suicide bombings on soft civilian targets in Kabul,” he pointed out.

Suicide bombing by ISKP at Kabul airport kills stranded Afghans

On Thursday (August 26), bomb blasts inside Hamid Karzai international airport in Afghan’s capital Kabul killed more than 100 people, including 13 US troops, disrupting the ongoing Afghan evacuation of tens of thousands of stranded civilians. Soon after the attacks on their forces, the United States officials attributed attacks that killed more than 100 people at the Kabul airport to Islamic State’s regional affiliate Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). The ISKP had also taken responsibility for the bombing of the Kabul airport and has released images of the terrorist who blew himself up inside the Kabul airport. Abdul Rehman Al-Loghri of the ISKP was allegedly identified as the suicide bomber.

Earlier today, the US again warned its citizens of a very likely terror attack at Kabul Airport and asked them to stay away. “The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.