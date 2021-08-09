Monday, August 9, 2021
HomeWorldAntifa members assault children and families with flash bombs and pepper sprays to disrupt...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Antifa members assault children and families with flash bombs and pepper sprays to disrupt Christian prayer event in Portland

Journalist Andy Ngo shared videos of the assault as Antifa members carrying shields and weapons attacked the Christians and yelled profanities at them. The black-clad Antifa members also damaged the sound equipment and attacked attendees with paper sprays and projectiles.

OpIndia Staff
Antifa members assault Christians gathered for a praying event in Portland
Antifa protesters throwing bombs and attacking Christians gathered for a congregation in Portland(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
4

Violence and chaos swept the streets of Portland, Oregon, as a rampaging mob of Antifa members assaulted a group of Christians, including children, gathered for a prayer and worship event at the waterfront. The videos of the assault are now doing the rounds on the internet.

According to a report published by The Post Millennial, the Antifa hoodlums attacked a congregation announced by Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

Journalist Andy Ngo shared videos of the assault as Antifa members carrying shields and weapons attacked the Christians and yelled profanities at them. The black-clad Antifa members also damaged the sound equipment and attacked attendees with paper sprays and projectiles.

In the videos shared by Ngo, dozens of armed Antifa members dressed in black riot gear could be seen moving in to accost the attendees of the event. In other videos shared by him, members of the Antifa group could be seen hurling flash bombs on the streets and attacking attendees with an unidentified, gas-like substance that is suspected to be pepper spray.

Some of the Antifa members even attacked people by flinging chunks of concrete at the people who were providing security to people dispersing the Evangelical Christian worship event.

In many of the videos that have gone viral on social media, Antifa members could be heard mocking the congregants, asking “Where is your God now?”.

One of the attendees described the hooligans of Antifa as “ruthless”. “Antifa just rolled in like an angry mob, started throwing flash bombs at everybody, macing everybody … rotten eggs,” she said. “They threw a flash bomb into a group of kids that were out there from four months old to like 10.”  

Another attendee, who helped pastor Pawlowski, who was sprayed in the face with mace, said, “Walked up to ask them to stop throwing things at the children…There are kids down there, I mean they’re toddlers and they sprayed me too.”

The event was organised by Canadian pastor Artur Pawlowski last month. The Calgary preacher had been infamous for his critique of lockdown measures that targeted places of worship. After he announced an event in Portland, the Portland Antifa groups and activists on Twitter schemed to take action against the event.

In a veiled threat against the pastor, a Portland Antifa member Melissa Lewis tweeted: “Welcome to Portland, you won’t like it here, pastor.”

Source: Twitter

 

A sound system was also destroyed by the far left rioters, who later hurled the damaged equipment into the nearby Willamette River.

As per reports, the Portland Police Department remained a mute spectator to the chaos sweeping the streets of the city, choosing neither to intervene during the incident nor interact with either of the groups after the situation took a turn for the worse.

Antifa has been involved in violent attacks since last year with very little effort by the Police to bring the situation under control.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPortland riots
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
565,721FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com