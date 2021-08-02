The father of a 16-year-old Dalit girl has approached the Jamo police station in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh on Monday (August 2), with a complaint against a youth named Naushad and his father Islam. According to the police, while Naushad has been accused of rape, blackmail and cheating, his father has been booked for aiding his son, reports Hindi daily Patrika.

According to the police, the victim’s father has alleged that Naushad continued to physically exploit his minor daughter for 7 months on the pretext of marriage. However, when Naushad learnt that the girl had become pregnant, he started pressuring her to adopt Islam. He also threatened her to undergo an abortion. Naushad’s father, meanwhile, blackmailed the victim’s family to give in to his son’s demands or face dire consequences.

The police said that the Dalit girl’s father used to work in Ahmedabad. When he returned to his village recently, he learnt that Naushad had been forcing his daughter to get sexually involved with him for the last 7 months on the pretext of marriage. When Naushad got to know that he has impregnated the minor girl, he along with his father Islam visited the victim’s house. The duo pressurized the victim to undergo an abortion. They also told the family that if they wanted Naushad to marry the victim, she would have to go through religious conversion.

When the Dalit victim’s family refused to bow down to the demands, the accused threatened to murder them. The father, then, approached the Jamo police with a complaint against the father-son duo. The police, in turn, immediately registered the complaint and started investigating the matter.

Jamo police station sub-inspector VK Pathak informed that an FIR against Naushad and his father Islam has been filed under IPC sections 376 and 506. The police have also invoked the Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law and relevant sections of the POCSO and other acts.

The police have launched a manhunt, as the father-son duo went missing after the complaint was lodged against them. The victim has been sent for medical examination, added VK Pathak.

Despite efforts, multiple cases of grooming Jihad are being reported from across the country. Recently, Uttar Pradesh police had arrested one Arif Hashmi for assaulting a woman physically by blackmailing her and forcing her to convert to Islam. A case had been filed against Hashmi who as per his Facebook profile is an SP leader and has posted several images with Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav on his timeline.