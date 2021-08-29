Indian athlete Vinod Kumar has won the bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics in the discus throw event. With this, India’s tally has gone up to three in the tournament.

Vinod Kumar’s throw of 19.91 meter for the third position also broke the Asian record in the category. Poland’s Piotr Kosewicz won the gold medal with a throw of 20.02m, and Croatian athlete Velimir Šandor came second with 19.98m.

Vinod Kumar won the medal in the F52 category in the event, which is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder. In this F52 classification, the athletes compete in a seated position.

Vinod Kumar – Remember the name 🤩



It's a #Bronze for #IND as his best throw of 19.91m in the Men's Discus Throw F52 final earns the nation their THIRD medal of the day.



P.S – He also set a new Asian record! 🔥#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/jv92vZgBDQ — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 29, 2021

Vinod Kumar comes from the family of Army Men, and he had also joined the BSF. But during the training period in 2002, he fell from a cliff in Leh and sustained serious injuries to his legs. He was bed-ridden for almost 10 years, during which he had lost both his parents.

After coming to know about the Para sports during the 2016 Rio Paralympics, he contacted the Sports Authority of India, and started training with the local coaches. He had participated in the Handisport Open Para Athletics Grand Prix in Paris in 2019, where he had finished in the fourth position. He had won bronze at the Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix in 2021, where his world ranking was six.

This was the third medal won by India at the Tokyo Paralympics today. Earlier, high jumper Nishad Kumar won silver in the T47 event and Bhavina Patel won silver in women’s singles table tennis in class 4 category.