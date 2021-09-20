Monday, September 20, 2021
Updated:

Karnataka: BJP’s Sadanand Gowda files complaint against lewd video, says it is deep fake

The former Chief Minister of Karnataka also got an injunction order from the court, making it a punishable offence for anyone who uploads or forwards the video as per relevant sections of the law.

OpIndia Staff
Sadanand Gowda files complaint against deep fake video
A complaint has been filed against the creator and distributors of deep fake video of Sadananda Gowda (Image: New Indian Express/Sadananda Gowda)
On September 19, senior BJP leader and former union minister DV Sadanand Gowda filed a complaint with the cybercrime police over the lewd video that went viral on social media platforms. Gowda has claimed in his complaint that it is a deep fake video that made its way to social media sites to tarnish his image.

In his statement issued on Twitter, he said that the video was created by his “adversaries with vested interest to malign his impeccable image.”

In his statement, Gowda wrote, “Dear well-wishers, a morphed (deep fake) video of mine has been making rounds on social media. I would like to inform you that it is not me in the video, it’s created to malign my impeccable image by my adversaries with a vested interest.”

He further added that he has filed a complaint with the cybercrime police and trusts the department to find out who is behind the video. The former Chief Minister of Karnataka also got an injunction order from the court, making it a punishable offence for anyone who uploads or forwards the video as per relevant sections of the law. Gowda urged his followers to inbox the details of anyone who is seen forwarding or uploading the video on any platform.

In a follow-up tweet, Gowda shared the complaint copy and said, “Malefactors, who are upset by my rise on the political front, have brought out a fake, lewd video of mine for my fall. The video has become viral on social media, which pains me.”

He further added, “A complaint has been filed with the concerned authorities, to arrest and punish the guilty parties immediately.” The complaint signed by Thamme Gowda M read, “I have reliably learnt that politically motivated fake, fabricated, concocted video has been made by making use of our MP Sri D.V. Sadananda Gowda. The same is being circulated in social media. The said creation of the video is only to tarnish his image. The same is politically motivated. The said video came to be created by way of impersonation.”

What is deep fake?

Deep fake can be defined as synthetic media in which the existing person in an image or a video is replaced with someone else. Though morphing images or videos is not a new technique, and it is being done for a long time, deep fakes are different as the techniques used to create such images or videos use advanced technologies, including machine learning and artificial intelligence. While the technology has several positive applications, but the modern morphed-imaging technology is capable of producing real-like content that can be used for criminal purposes.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

