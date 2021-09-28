Islamists and Islamist apologists have decided to fawn over Umar Khalid on a day when Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani have been inducted into the Congress party. They believe the reason why Umar Khalid is rotting in jail while Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani have landed in the Congress party is that Khalid is a Muslim.

Journalist with The Wire, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, asked about Umar Khalid, “Is he being punished for being a Muslim?”

Source: Twitter

‘Journalist’ Zeba Warsi said, “Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid are all similar in the sense of being a new breed of young activists. Yet, Khalid’s present situation is starkly different.”

Source: Twitter

One Saif Patel pointed out that Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid had broken into the national limelight at around the same time. However, while the former was now a full time politician, the latter was rotting in jail.

Source: Twitter

One Afzal said that Umar Khalid was being punished because he is a Muslim.

Source: Twitter

Faisal Nadeem, a ‘Muslim student activist’ from the Aligarh Muslim University, commented that Khalid’s fate is the “harsh reality” of an Indian Muslim activist.

Source: Twitter

One Mohammed Rizwan said that there is a lesson to learn from the whole affair.

Source: Twitter

Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police on September 14 last year for his alleged involvement in the Northeast Delhi riots. He was summoned by the police for investigation and was later arrested. Khalid is accused of hatching a conspiracy to unleash violence along with his friends during the visit of US President Trump to India. He is accused to have met the former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and another accused Khalid Saifi for logistical support during the riots.

Despite the serious allegations against the ‘activist’, Islamists and their apologists claim that Khalid is being ‘persecuted’ because he is Muslim. Quite clearly, it is another effort to whitewash an accused in the riots case. A similar effort was launched to whitewash Tahir Hussain and Shahrukh Pathan as well, despite evidence to the contrary.