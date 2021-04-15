Thursday, April 15, 2021
Despite getting bail, former JNU student and Delhi anti-Hindu riot accused Umar Khalid to remain behind bars

The bail has been granted for the second FIR (FIR No. 101/2020) registered against Umar Khalid. He will still remain in custody for the first FIR registered against him.

OpIndia Staff
Umar Khalid Delhi Riots Police Investigation
Image Credit: Sudhakara Jain/The Hindu
A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Delhi anti-Hindu riots accused Umar Khalid in an FIR registered against him on 25th February 2020 for his involvement in the violence in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi. This was the second FIR (FIR No. 101/2020) under which Khalid has been formally arrested on 1 October last year.

While granting bail to the former JNU student, additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav ordered that Khalid would have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and appear before the court on each and every hearing of the case. He was instructed to furnish his mobile number to the SHO, PS Khajuri Khas upon his release from the jail and would ensure that the mobile is in working condition and further he should also get the ‘Arogaya Setu’ app downloaded and installed in his mobile phone.

Umar Khalid granted bail under only one FIR registered against him

However, it becomes imperative to recollect here that Umar Khalid has been granted bail under FIR 101 that was registered against him on 25 February 2020. This particular FIR was connected to the violence in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi and is being investigated by the Delhi Police crime branch. This is the second FIR under which Umar Khalid was formally arrested. 

When this FIR was registered, Umar Khalid was already in custody under FIR 59, where, along with other charges, the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) had also been invoked by the Special Cell of Delhi police.

Since Khalid has not yet been granted bail under FIR 59, he will continue to be lodged in jail.

Khalid and his role in Delhi Riots

Khalid was arrested by the police on September 14 for his alleged involvement in the horrific Northeast Delhi riots. He was summoned by the police for investigation and was later arrested. In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi police and admitted by the court, it is alleged that Khalid had hatched the conspiracy of the anti-Hindu Delhi riots along with his friends during the visit of US President Trump to India. Khalid had allegedly met the former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and another accused Khalid Saifi to assure logistical support during the riots through his contacts in the PFI.

