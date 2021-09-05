Monday, September 6, 2021
Pakistan: Tehreek-e-Taliban suicide attack kills 3 in Quetta, Balochistan, Minister blames India

The blast reportedly occurred at 7.30 a.m. on Sunday at the Mustang Road in Quetta. The Sohana Khan FC check post was targeted in the attack, the Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department confirmed.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Azaz Syed/Geo News
A suicide blast in Quetta has claimed the lives of three men of the Frontier Corps of Pakistan. According to reports, apart from the three dead, 20 others have been injured in the attack. The Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to the police, the attacked drove his motor cycle into a vehicle that belonged to the law enforcement agencies. A further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack in a statement. He said, “Condemn the TTP suicide attack on FC checkpost, Mastung road, Quetta. My condolences go to the families of the martyrs & prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces & their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists’ designs.”

Shireen Mazari, Pakistan’s ‘human rights’ minister, while condemning the attack, insinuated that Indian intelligence agency RAW was behind the attack. She said, “Condemnable TTP attack today on FC checkpost in Quetta today. Condolences and prayers go to the families of the martyrs – our brave security forces continue to thwart the designs of terrorists esp the RAW-funded TTP.”

The attack comes days after Taliban took over control of Afghanistan. Taliban freed numerous terrorists from prisons after coming to power, including many believed to be affiliated to the TTP. While Afghan Taliban has assured Pakistan and others that their soil will not be permitted to be used to foment terrorism, their neighbour has been worried that the TTP could increase its activity within Pakistani territory.

It is also pertinent to note that the Taliban captured Afghanistan with help from Pakistan’s ISI, however, the renewed vigor of the TTP could prove costly for Pakistan. The ISI Chief is on a visit to Kabul and there are reports that Pakistan will help Taliban reorganise its military.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

