Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeNews ReportsUSA: Women accuse White students of 'racism' over 'Police lives matter' sticker, people call...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

USA: Women accuse White students of ‘racism’ over ‘Police lives matter’ sticker, people call for Arizona State University to take action

The women also accuses the white students of making people feel uncomfortable with his sticker. Ultimately, the men decided to get up and leave the scene of confrontation.

OpIndia Staff
USA: Women accuse White students of 'racism' for 'Police lives matter' sticker, people call for Arizona State University to take action
Video screengrab
134

A video has gone viral on the internet where two women can be heard accusing a couple a White men of being ‘White nationalists’ and ‘fascists’ for sitting in a University room supposedly meant for ‘people of colour’. One of the two men also had a sticker on his laptop that said ‘Police Lives Matter’, which appeared to anger the women a great deal.

A woman can be heard saying in the video, “This is our space.” “You are white. Do you know what a multicultural space is? It means you are not being centered,” she says.

The woman goes on to add, “This is the violence that ASU (Arizona State University) does and this is the type of people that they protect. This white man thinks he can take up our space and this is why we need a multicultural space. Because they think they can get away with this sh*t.”

An extended 7 minutes 40 seconds recording of the incident is available on Reddit. In the video, a woman says, “You are racist, your sticker is racist.” “You can choose to be a cop, you can choose to kill people with a badge and you are protecting that sh*t, which means you are a racist,” she says.

The women also accuses the white students of making people feel uncomfortable with his sticker. Ultimately, the men decided to get up and leave the scene of confrontation.

The video has sparked sharp reactions on social media, with people overwhelmingly criticising the ‘woke’ women in the video.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the University to punish the female students.

Richard Grenell, acting Director of the US National Intelligence under the Trump administration, also criticised the conduct of the women observed in the video.

The comments on the video are overwhelmingly against the ‘woke’ women who appeared to labour under the impression that they had done something heroic.

While the actions of the women have received strong criticism online, the sentiments that spurred them into action is harboured by a great many people in USA. The anti-Police sentiment has gained great momentum following the death of George Floyd last year, which sparked an endless cycle of violence and riots.

The protests led to calls for defunding the Police, which have been unsuccessful thus far. Simultaneously, ‘POC (people of colour) only spaces’ have mushroomed across the country with many Universities reserving spaces for non-White people only.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsArizona state university freakout
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
578,428FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com