All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi in a bid to lure the Muslim voters ahead of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, is not shying away from giving highly communal speeches.

In yet another inflammatory address to the Muslims of Kanpur, Owaisi instigated the crowd to choose an Islamic leader and not rely on the ‘dallas’ of other political parties.

Sharing his alleged pain, Owaisi expressed his displeasure over the 19 per cent Muslim population not having a single leader to work for them. “Yadavs have Akhilesh, Thakurs have Yogi and upper castes have Mayawati. Who is there for the Muslims of Uttar Pradesh?” Owaisi posed a question to the crowd at his rally.

Giving ‘Allah ka wasta’, Owaisi said, “The constitution of India gives the power to anyone to become a leader. What is stopping you from becoming a leader of the Muslims? I wish I see 100 Owaisi like leaders for my Muslim brothers in Uttar Pradesh before I die.”

The condition of Muslims has become like a ‘band baja party’ in a marriage procession where they (Muslims) are first asked to play music, but are made to stand outside on reaching the wedding venue: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in Kanpur (26.09) pic.twitter.com/nY61BBX7gH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 27, 2021

He further said that the condition of Muslims has become like a ‘band baja party’ in a marriage procession where they (Muslims) are first asked to play music and entertain but are left standing outside on reaching the wedding venue. “Now Muslims will not play the instrument,” he declared.

‘No Muslim votes for Modi/Yogi’

Owaisi further questioned the crowd that when no Muslim casts their vote for Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath (BJP) then how did their party come to power in Kanpur and the state.

“Now Muslims will not play the instrument. Even every caste has a leader, but Muslims have no leader. There is 19% Muslim population in UP but there is not a single leader,” AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi added. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 27, 2021

“It is important for Muslims of India to realize that their votes are not making Modi/Yogi win and that they should use their votes to strengthen the leaders from their own community,” he said further.

‘Humare abba ka Charminar’

Taking a dig at the BJP and Congress for facing defeat in Hyderabad despite several rallies and attempts, Owaisi said, “Even Modi and Baba’s (Yogi Adityanath) rallies could not give them a win in Hyderabad. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also come for a rally.”

“Local DSP asked why did I not oppose. Instead, I gave them permission saying ‘ye Charminar humare abba ki imarat hai, abba ke saamne aaye hai’ (The Charminar was built by our fathers and they have come in our father’s fortress),” claimed Owaisi, boasting about the power he enjoys in the city of Hyderabad.

‘27% criminals in jails are Muslims’

In a rather unusual attack on the Centre, Owaisi blamed politics for the high rate of criminals and illiteracy in the Muslim community.

“27 per cent of criminals in UP jails belong to the Muslim community,” he revealed accusing the ruling party of oppressing the Muslim population. That also means majority of the criminals in Uttar Pradesh jail (73%) are non-Muslims. By the same logic, it would be unfair to claim that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh are wrongly targeted.

‘Muslims of UP will win’

This is not the first communal speech given by the AIMIM chief in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Kicking off his campaign from Ayodhya, Owaisi earlier this month had claimed, “We will fight the elections and win. The Muslims of Uttar Pradesh will win.”

Trying hard to communalize the elections further, AIMIM first deliberately referred to the Ayodhya district as Faizabad (former name of the district) in posters and then labeled the Sambhal region as the land of “Ghazis”.