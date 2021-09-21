Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Monday drew the ire of social media users for sympathising with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after England Cricket Board took the decision of calling off their Pakistan tour.

In a Twitter post, Jaffer termed England’s decision “very disappointing” and added that England Cricket Board owes a lot to both Pakistan and West Indies.

“The @TheRealPCB have every reason to be disappointed with the ECB. Pak and WI toured England last year during pandemic before vaccines. England owes so much to both Pak and WI. Least ECB could do is not cancel the reciprocal tours. There are no winners when cricket is cancelled,” Jaffer tweeted.

Jaffer was referring to the earlier tours of Pakistan and West Indies during the difficult times of COVID-19 outbreak, and urged England Cricket Board not to cancel the upcoming tour.

The late-night tweet by former cricketer came just minutes after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday said that the board has decided to withdraw both, men’s as well as women’s, teams from the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The decision came hot on the heels of New Zealand cricket board’s move to recall its team touring Pakistan for first time in 18 years over security concerns.

As per ECB, the board convened a meeting over the weekend when the decision to not go to Pakistan was taken. “Earlier this year, we agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in Pakistan in October, adding a short women’s tour with double headers alongside the men’s games,” the ECB said in a statement. However, the ECB ‘reluctantly’ decided to withdraw both the teams.

However, withdrawal from Pakistan’s tour did not sit well with Wasim Jaffer, who had earlier been accused of favouring Muslim cricketers while presiding over the role of Uttarakhand Team’s cricket coach. Jaffer’s deprecating tweet over ECB’s decision, however, stirred a furor on the internet, with Twitter users criticising him for trivialising the security threat cricketers face in Pakistan.

Social media users slam Wasim Jaffer for sympathising with Pakistan

“They cancelled tour because of specific Intelligence about Teπor attack on NZ team and other foreigners. What’s ur logic to defend an ally of Taliban named Pakistan?” responded one Twitter user.

Another Twitter user reminded Wasim Jaffer of tenuous security situation in Pakistan by highlighting the ghastly episode of Islamic terrorists attacking touring Sri Lankan cricketers in 2008-09.

Another Twitter user said COVID and security concern are two different things, adding that condemnation of England and New Zealand cricket boards is still a better prospect than their cricketers facing terror attacks in Pakistan.

Many others slammed the cricketer for his misplaced sense of concern for Pakistan, which is routinely involved in promoting terror activities in India and whose cricketers and citizens openly extend their support to the prophesy of Ghazwa-e-Hind, a prediction that India will be conquered by Islamic forces.

A Twitter user called out Wasim for batting in support of Pakistan even though their cricketers were celebrating the dastardly attack by Pakistan-backed terrorist in Pulwama in February 2019.

While Wasim is under criticism for commiserating with Pakistan Cricket Board, it is worth revisiting his dubious antecedents. Jaffer is a former Indian cricketer, a right-hand opening batsman and an occasional off-break bowler. His cricketing career on the international stage was not as remarkable as his coaching tenure for the Uttarakhand cricket team, during which he was accused of favouring Muslim cricketers over meritorious ones.

Jaffer accused of having religious bias and preferring Muslim cricketers

In February 2021, Jaffer submitted his resignation from the post of Uttarakhand team coach over fallout with the selectors committee and the cricket association. Mahim Verma, who is a former vice-president of the BCCI, accused Jaffer of quarreling with Cricket Union officials and trying to break the cricket team due to his religious bias. Verma said that initially they lent full support to Jaffer and accepted his decisions considering that he has scored the maximum runs in domestic cricket.

Verma added that he never pressurised Jaffer regarding the selection of players. He said that Jaffer brought in Iqbal Abdulla, Samad Salla and Jai Bista as guest players. Jaffer forcefully made Iqbal Abudullah the captain of the team instead of Kunal Chandela, alleged Verma. However, the team lost four matches out of 5 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament due to his decisions, said Verma.

Jaffer got the Uttarakhand team’s slogan ‘Ram Bhakt Hanuman ki Jai’ changed and brought Maulvis to team camp

Verma further alleged that the team’s assistant staff used to tell him that Jaffer used to bring a Maulvi during the camp. Navneet Mishra, who has been team manager during the Mushtaq Ali, trophy reportedly said that three Maulvis had visited the camp. He said that Jaffer told him that the Maulvis had come to read Namaz. This happened twice during the camp.

Mishra further told that the team has been using the slogan ‘Ram Bhakt Hanuman ki Jai’ but Jaffer got the slogan changed to ‘Go Uttarakhand’ saying that the team had members from different religions. Jaffer was suggested the slogan ‘Uttarakhand ki Jai’ but he had a problem with the word ‘Jai’, he said.