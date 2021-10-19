The recent incidents of attacks on the ISKCON temple and various other Hindu temples in Bangladesh have sparked outrage worldwide. People from various countries have stood up firm against the unwarranted attacks on the Hindu community by the radical Islamists in Bangladesh.

ISKCON also shared a video where its devotees in Russia are seen praying to protest the unprovoked attacks on the Bangladesh unit of the ISKCON temple and other temples in Bangladesh.

The Hare Krishna Hare Rama mantra is being chanted by Russian devotees in solidarity with all those affected by the current campaign of attacks against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

‘The civilised world must confront this barbaric mindset and find a solution’, Hindu Council of Australia expresses shock at the temple attack in Bangladesh

Besides, the Hindu Council of Australia has also issued a statement strongly condemning the attack on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Bangladesh’s Noakhali district, Chittagong Division. On Friday, October 15, a horde of radical Islamists attacked the temple’s Bangladesh branch, killing one Hindu monk.

The statement was shared on ISKCON’s official Twitter handle.

Message from Hindu Council of Australia pic.twitter.com/09saJsbn7y — ISKCON (@iskcon) October 19, 2021

The HCA has in its statement firmly stated that acts of such intentional and planned violence against people of any faith, race, or belief is inhumane and the civilised world must confront this barbaric mindset and find a solution.

The Hindu body raised concerns about the magnitude of the recent attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh. It stated that a “spine-chilling” report by NYT published on October 15, 2021, quoted Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, the secretary-general of the Bangladesh National Hindu Mahajote, as saying at least 17 Hindu temples had been attacked and that idols had been vandalized. He also said that more than a hundred people had been wounded. The number of deaths is reported to be between four and seven.

The Australian Hindu body said that the simultaneous attack on as many as 17 temples has to be a well-planned attack. Moreover, this is not an isolated attack but part of a series of such attacks over the last many years.

It further added: “This attack is not political but an attack on the Hindu religion. Political differences can be settled through dialogue but attacks on one religion by another have deeper and darker motives.”

Strongly condemning the attacks, the Hindu body in Australia sought protection for Hindus in Bangladesh and asked the Bangladesh government to catch and prosecute the culprits of this vicious crime.

“Government should bring strict laws to cease these attacks immediately. Australian government and human rights commission to take serious note of these continued incidents over many years. Protecting the innocent victims from this persecution mentality in Bangladesh today will protect the world against future such barbaric attacks,” read the statement.

South African Hindu Maha Sabha condemns the unprovoked attacks in Bangladesh

Prior to this, the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, the country’s national Hindu body, had issued a statement strongly condemning the attack.

Religious intolerance and hate crimes are poisons that are suffocating societal harmony and sinking deeper holes in a divided society, said the South African Hindu Maha Sabha.

The organisation has asked the Bangladesh government to assure the victims’ safety and well-being, as well as their right to freedom of religion.

Thousands of Hindus back in India take to the streets to protest the attack on Hindus by Bangladeshi Islamists

Likewise, thousands of members of Hindu outfits, back in India, also took to the streets to protest against the brutality inflicted on Hindus by Bangladeshi Islamists. Protestors set fire to Bangladesh’s national flag, attempted to cross the international border between India and Bangladesh, and called for a boycott of Bangladeshi goods.