Monday, October 18, 2021
HomeNews Reports'Hindus burned their own houses': Bangladeshi media outlet tries to whitewash Rangpur violence by...
CrimeEditor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘Hindus burned their own houses’: Bangladeshi media outlet tries to whitewash Rangpur violence by Islamists

The radical Islamists in Bangladesh have continued their violence against the minority Hindu community for 5 days straight. In a fresh attack on Sunday (October 17), they carried out arson at a village and burnt 20 Hindu homes in Pirganj Upazila in the Rangpur Division of Bangladesh.

OpIndia Staff
Temple burning in Bangladesh
Screenshot of a Devi Temple Burning in Bangladesh shared by Basherkella. The media outlet has blamed Hindus for burning their own houses.
3

On October 18, Bangladeshi news media outlet Basherkella shared a video of a burning Hindu temple and accused Hindus of burning their own houses amidst violent attacks by Islamists against the minority population in several districts.

In the tweet, Basherkella wrote, “Some #Hindu of Pirganj Upazila of Rangpur ignite their own houses to malign about the non-sectarian image of #Bangladesh: locals say.” Notably, they tagged CJ Werleman, one of the most notorious anti-India and anti-Hindu fake news peddlers.

Bangladeshi media outlet Basherkella accused Hindus of burning their own houses. Source: Twitter

Rangpur violence

The radical Islamists in Bangladesh have continued their violence against the minority Hindu community for 5 days straight. In a fresh attack on Sunday (October 17), they carried out arson at a village and burnt 20 Hindu homes in Pirganj Upazila in the Rangpur Division of Bangladesh.

As per reports, Muslims in Jelepolli in Majipara had alleged that a Hindu man had posted ‘content dishonouring religion’ on Facebook. The frenzied mob of radical Islamists targeted three villages namely, Majhipara, Bottola and Hatibandha villages in Pirganj Upazila.

Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

For over five days, houses and temples of the Hindu community in Bangladesh have been under the attack of radical Islamists. It started on October 12 when multiple incidents of idol vandalism took place ahead of Puja. The Durga idol of Sri Shamshaneshwar Shiva Vigraha Mandir was vandalized by Islamic extremists in the Firingibazar area in Chittagong, Bangladesh, on Sunday.

On October 14, it was reported that several other Puja pandals were vandalized. Videos of broken idols, demolished pandals and Moorti of Maa Durga being thrown in a pond emerged on social media platforms along with other videos of attacks on Hindus. On October 16, the ISKCON temple was attacked by a 400-500 strong Muslim mob. On October 17 and October 18, the attacks continued, and houses of Hindus were vandalized. Many were reported injured and some reported dead after the attacks.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBangladesh news, Hindu minorities, Islam terrorism
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
583,962FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com