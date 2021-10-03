The Maharashtra government has decided to reopen the Mumba Devi temple from October 7 onwards, with certain restrictions that have now miffed the devotees. This comes after CM Uddhav Thackeray had announced last month that religious places of worship will be reopened from the onset of the Navaratri festival.

ANI reported that the temple premises will be accessible for fully vaccinated individuals, while unvaccinated devotees need to register on the temple website and upload a negative COvid-19 certificate. Moreover, the Maharashtra government has barred the use of puja essentials, preventing devotees from offering flowers, garlands, or prasad to the deity.

Besides, the government had also prohibited the touching of idols, religious scriptures, and the sprinkling of Holy water. Devotees have also been asked to maintain a distance of 6 feet and use face masks/covers at all times. Children below the age of 10 years and senior citizens have been directed to stay at home.

The restrictions imposed on temple devotees have angered the netizens. A Twitter user asked, “Are the same protocols applicable to churches, mosques & gurudwaras?”

Another user, Ananya Mishra, remarked, “Flower, garlands & Prasad not allowed. Just come to donate money in the Hundi to raise govt’s income.”

Another user took potshots at the government and said, “Flower, Prasad, garlands not allowed… Why did you reopen the temples then? Is it to allow making of Instagram reels on temple premises?”

BJP staged protests for reopening of temples

On August 30, Chandrakant Patil, state chief BJP, held a ‘shankhanad andolan’ and sought the reopening of temples for the public. Protests were held by the party workers outside temples across the state in cities including Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Nagpur, and Solapur. The party workers marched towards the temples blowing conch shells. Patil said, “The shankhanad is necessary to wake up the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which is in deep slumber. Pleas demanding the reopening of temples have gone unheard for the past 15 months.”

Anna Hazare, the social activist, had also raised questions over the Maharashtra government’s orders to open bars and pubs in the state while the temples were still closed. Hazare has offered his support if devotees hold protests to lift curbs on the temples in the state.