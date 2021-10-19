Tuesday, October 19, 2021
HomeNews ReportsMangaluru: Miscreants vandalise temple, damage Nandi and Naga idols, locals raise concerns about security
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Mangaluru: Miscreants vandalise temple, damage Nandi and Naga idols, locals raise concerns about security

Temple was locked up after Pooja on Friday evening. However, on Sunday, the temple was found desecrated with idol of Snake God lying on the floor

OpIndia Staff
Mangaluru: Temple desecrated, idol vandalised by miscreants
Vandalism at the Mangaluru temple, images via Daiji world
54

On Saturday (October 16), the Baikampady Karkera Moolasthana Jarandaya Daivastana and Naga Brahma Peeta were vandalised by miscreants at late night in Mangaluru in Karnataka, reported Daijiworld.

As per reports, the matter came to light when devotees went to offer prayers at the temple. Daijiworld reported that the accused had damaged the idol of Naga and the stone image of Nandi. Besides, the miscreants broke open the cupboard and threw all the belongings of the Davisthana. At the same time, the gates of the temple were also destroyed.

The devotees alerted the temple administrative committee, who then called in the cops. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the matter. Following the temple desecration, the locals have demanded security for the religious site. Police suspects it was a case of attempted robbery. However, this is not the first time that such an incident has come to light.

Raheem and Taufiq confess to urinating, putting condom in temple’s Hundi

Earlier, in April this year, two people were arrested in connection to an incident where a condom was found in a temple’s Hundi (Donation box) in Manguluru. The temple belonged to the local Manguluru deity Lord Koragajja who is considered an avatar for Lord Shiva. The arrested were identified as Raheem (32) and Taufiq (35) from Jokatte area in Mangalore.

Addressing a press meet, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that in between January and March this year, five cases were registered at Ullal, Kadri, and Pandeshwar police stations over miscreants dropping objectionable items into the offering boxes of temples, including a condom at the Koragajja Katte temple. However, the police were not able to track down the culprits behind the desecration of the temples.

But suddenly after some time, the duo Raheem and Taufiq started going to the temple in order to pray for forgiveness from the priests. Initially, the priests thought the duo was making fun, but finally, they confessed their heinous crime at the temple and surrendered themselves to the people there who later turned them over to the police. 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmangaluru temple desecration
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
584,148FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com