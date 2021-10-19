Mangaluru: Temple desecrated, idol vandalised by miscreants

On Saturday (October 16), the Baikampady Karkera Moolasthana Jarandaya Daivastana and Naga Brahma Peeta were vandalised by miscreants at late night in Mangaluru in Karnataka, reported Daijiworld.

As per reports, the matter came to light when devotees went to offer prayers at the temple. Daijiworld reported that the accused had damaged the idol of Naga and the stone image of Nandi. Besides, the miscreants broke open the cupboard and threw all the belongings of the Davisthana. At the same time, the gates of the temple were also destroyed.

The devotees alerted the temple administrative committee, who then called in the cops. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the matter. Following the temple desecration, the locals have demanded security for the religious site. Police suspects it was a case of attempted robbery. However, this is not the first time that such an incident has come to light.

Raheem and Taufiq confess to urinating, putting condom in temple’s Hundi

Earlier, in April this year, two people were arrested in connection to an incident where a condom was found in a temple’s Hundi (Donation box) in Manguluru. The temple belonged to the local Manguluru deity Lord Koragajja who is considered an avatar for Lord Shiva. The arrested were identified as Raheem (32) and Taufiq (35) from Jokatte area in Mangalore.

Addressing a press meet, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that in between January and March this year, five cases were registered at Ullal, Kadri, and Pandeshwar police stations over miscreants dropping objectionable items into the offering boxes of temples, including a condom at the Koragajja Katte temple. However, the police were not able to track down the culprits behind the desecration of the temples.

But suddenly after some time, the duo Raheem and Taufiq started going to the temple in order to pray for forgiveness from the priests. Initially, the priests thought the duo was making fun, but finally, they confessed their heinous crime at the temple and surrendered themselves to the people there who later turned them over to the police.