A team of three doctors performed a post-mortem on the body of labourer Lakhbir Singh, who was brutally murdered on the Kundli border on Friday morning. The autopsy was recorded on video. The report is a testimony of the barbarity inflicted on the helpless labourer by the frenzied Nihang Sikhs before he succumbed to his injuries.

According to a report by Hindi daily Amar Ujala, the medical staff confirmed that 22 wounds were found on the deceased’s body of which ten were very large and deep.

10 out of 22 wounds excessively deep, marks of being tied with a rope and dragged found on Lakhbir Singh’s body

The police waited until the afternoon for the relatives, but when they did not arrive, a post-mortem was performed. The autopsy report revealed that Lakhbir Singh passed away anytime between 4:30 AM to 5:30 AM on Friday morning. He died due to deep wounds and excessive bleeding, read the report. Marks of being tied with a rope and dragged along the ground were also found on his body.

Lakhbir Singh’s arm was completely severed while his leg was partially severed revealed the post mortem.

Kundli border cordoned off after the brutal murder of Lakhbir Singh

Meanwhile, owing to the sensitivity of the case, the Haryana police have converted the entire Kundli border area into a police cantonment. The area has been cordoned off by the police, who have set up checkpoints at several locations. Strict vigil is being kept on people entering and leaving the area. The Nihang Sikhs are not allowed to leave the area.

Moreover, the police have issued an alert in Haryana and NCR, including Sonipat. A checkpoint has been created under the KMP flyover. Every visitor is being monitored. Vehicles are being prevented from heading towards Kundli.

The farmers’ pandals and tents which have been erected in Sonepat from the KMP flyover to the Kundli border area are being thoroughly scrutinised.

Also, the cops have cleaned up the crime scene. The blood strewn was washed away by the police and the protesting leaders. This was done to prevent further spread of tension and panic.

Individuals have been advised by the police to follow the law and not be mislead by anyone. They are also being urged not to share videos of the Kundli incident on social media.

Haryana police makes one arrest in the case

Haryana police had arrested Nihang Sarabjit after he surrendered claiming responsibility for killing Lakhbir Singh.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed the police taking away the accused in a police van amidst “Bole so Nihal” slogans.

Before surrendering to the police, Nihang Sarabjit had appeared before the media and taken full responsibility for the barbaric act. He said that when he had found someone desecrating a Sikh sacred book he did what he deemed fit. When the reporters asked him whether he had any remorse over his action, Sarabjit had answered in the negative.

Sarabjit had also told the media that he was not prompted by anyone to do what he did and that it was his own decision.

A horrible murder was reported from the Singhu-Kundli border protest location on Friday, October 15, where farmers have been camping for months in protest of the three agricultural laws. Lakhbir Singh’s brutally mutilated body, with his hands and legs severed, was reportedly found suspended from a police barricade by Nihang Sikhs for allegedly committing blasphemy.