Seven persons were arrested by Surat Police on Friday after several videos had emerged showing them celebrating in a party violating Covid-19 norms. In the videos, several persons were seen dancing along with a bar dancer reportedly brought from Mumbai. Reportedly, the party was attended by members of the Mindi gang and Sukri gang.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kaisar Arif Shaikh, Fahad Arif Shaikh, Anas Rangrej, Mohammed Yasa Mohammed Hanif Shaikh, Tufail Kumbhar, Uvesh Kumbhar and Anis Shaikh, all residents of Khanderaopura in Surat. Police inspector V B Bharwad from Athwalines police station said, “We have arrested seven people identified in the video on Friday. The video is of a birthday party, organized at Sindhiwad area in Chowk Bazaar, Surat where the accused are seen showering currency notes on a bar dancer.”

Social media websites were awash with videos from the birthday party where Mindi gang members were seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Tamanche pe Disco’ and ‘Main Hoon Don’. The party was from the Bhagatalav area in Gujarat’s Surat and was organised in contravention to the COVID-19 guidelines enforced in the city. Reportedly, the birthday party was organised misusing the relaxations allowed in Covid-19 restrictions for Navaratri.

In the videos that have now gone viral, members of the Mindi gang, Sukri gang, and others in the party are seen dancing along with a bar dancer and throwing currency notes at her. The party was also attended by Jafer Golden, a dreaded criminal from Rustumpura, who could be seen in the videos that are now circulating on the internet.

While it is unclear when the party took place, the videos of the incident have been doing the rounds on the internet for the last 2 to 3 days. As per COVID guidelines imposed in the city, there was a night curfew and restrictions in place for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi as well as Navratri. But the organisers seem to have flouted the strictures and organised a birthday party, which saw participation from Mindi gang members. It is also worth noting that the party was organised in the vicinity of Athwa police station in Surat.

Violent clashes erupts between infamous Arif Mindi gang and relatives of Congress leader Afzal Ranguni

Mindi gang was recently in the news for its clashes with the family members of Congress leader Afzal Ranguni in Surat’s Nanpura Khanderaopura area. Reportedly, a row over parking escalated into a major scuffle as both sides attacked each other with swords and weapons. At least four to five people were injured in the melee, including a woman.

An FIR was filed in the case against both the sparring parties. As per police sub-inspector NV Patel, who is probing the case, Faizal Ranguni has alleged that Arif Mindi, Fahad Mindi, Kaizar Mindi, Uheed Mindi, Anas Mindi, Junaid, Nadeem Sheikh, Alauddin and Mawiya Kumbhar attacked his cable office. The clashes took after a heated argument over a vehicle parked in a narrow lane. The assailants attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, the police inspector said.

Both sides also hurled glass bottles at each other. The Mindi family had alleged that Faizal Ranguni, Mukkadar, Jilloo, Faizan, Altmash, Asad, Moin attacked them with iron pipes, knives and bottles.

Police had arrested a few individuals from both sides and launched an investigation into the matter. It is worth mentioning here that Arif Mindi is notorious and has dozens of cases registered against him.