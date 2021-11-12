‘Enough evidence to show they extorted, threatened to kill him and his family’: Delhi Court frames charges against AAP MLA in a doctor’s suicide case

A Delhi court on Thursday framed charges of abetment of suicide against Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal and his aide in connection with the suicide of a South Delhi-based doctor.

A 52-year-old doctor, Rajender Singh was found dead by suicide on April 18, 2020, at his Delhi residence. In a note recovered from the spot, the doctor had held Jarwal and his aide Kapil Nagar responsible for his death. In the note, Singh had alleged that the AAP MLA and his aide were ‘harassing’ him and his family over the water supply business.

Alleged case of extortion

Reportedly, Singh was involved in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007. The police in a case had alleged that Jarwal and his associates, which included the doctor were involved in extorting money from the water-tanker owners.

‘Enough material on record’

The court observed, “There is enough material on record to prima facie show that the accused Prakash Jarwal and Kapil Nagar extorted the deceased Dr Rajinder by threatening to kill him and his family if he did not pay the money for plying his tankers with DJB.”

Jarwal has been framed under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 384 (punishment for extortion), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) by Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjali Goel.

‘Complaint based only on diary’

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Hemant Singh, the son of the deceased. Jarwal’s lawyer in the court submitted that the entire complaint against his client was made on the basis of ‘observations made in the diary of the deceased.’ He added that the ‘complainant himself was not a witness to the demand or extortion of money”.

He further added that there was nothing to show that Prakash Jarwal himself had demanded money.

FIR says Singh threatened and intimidated by Jarwal and others

As per the police investigation, the money extorted from water-tanker owners was routed through the AAP MLA’s brother Anil Jarwal. The money was then invested in several properties and farmhouses located in Delhi, Gurugram and Jaipur.

The police had recovered a WhatsApp group in the name of tanker-owners whose administrator is Nagar, Jarwal’s close aide. Jarwal also is a member of the group.

As informed by the police, the investigations revealed the direct involvement of both the accused in running the tanker mafia in Sangam Vihar and Tigri.