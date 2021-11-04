‘Dangerous proposition’ to remove PM Modi’s picture from vaccine certificate, says Kerala HC

While hearing a petition on the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture from the Covid-19 vaccine certificate, the Kerala High Court orally remarked that it is a highly dangerous proposition.

Justice N Nagaresh while hearing the plea remarked, “This is a very dangerous proposition. Tomorrow someone can come here and protest that they don’t like Mahatma Gandhi, and seek the removal of the image from our currency saying it’s their blood and sweat and they don’t want to see his face on it. What will happen then?”

‘Vaccination certificate is a private space’

The petitioner- a senior citizen and RTI activist alleged that a vaccination certificate is his private space and he has certain rights over it.

Aggrieved on receiving a vaccine certificate from a private hospital with PM Modi’s photograph, the petitioner moved the court alleging several fundamental rights violations.

The activist further prayed that he should be issued another Covid-19 vaccination certificate without the Prime Minister’s photograph affixed on it.

‘Photograph serves no purpose’

Apart from claiming violation of fundamental rights, the petitioner also stated that a photograph of the Prime Minister on the Covid-19 vaccination certificate serves no utility and has no relevance.

The activist also took strong objection to the messaging on the certificate and claimed the content in the certificate is no more than ‘preaching to the converted.’

He claimed that the recipient of the certificate is already convinced of its utility and has taken the vaccination voluntarily and hence the photograph, as well as the messaging, serves no purpose.

‘State has no right to claim credit’

Ironically, the petitioner also objected to the ‘state claiming credit’ for the vaccines which were made available by the very same state.

The activist said that he had paid for his vaccination with no subsidy available. In fact, it was the non-availability of free vaccines that forced the petitioner to opt for the paid vaccination. Citing this as a reason, the petitioner claimed that the state has no right to insert the image of the Prime Minister or take credit.

However, the petitioner himself stated that getting jabbed was voluntary and the government had made available the options of both free and paid vaccines.

While the Kerala High Court discouraged the plea, the Additional Solicitor General has sought more time to file a statement in the matter. The case will be heard next on November 23.