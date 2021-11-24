On November 24, Sanjay Mishra, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister of Tripura, received summons from Kolkata Police via email in connection to a case registered against him at Narkeldanga Police station. The case has been registered under Sections 153B, 268, 468, 469, 471, 500, 505(I)(b) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

The summons read, “In exercise of the power conferred U/s 41A Cr. P.C., I do hereby inform you that you are the FIR named an accused person of the above referred case, and it is revealed during investigation that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the fact and circumstances from you. Hence, you are requested to appear at Narkeldanga PS on 25.11.2021 at 12:00 PM and meet the I.O. of the case S.I. S. Bandopadhyay of Narkeldanga PS.”

It further read in case Mishra failed to appear before the Police, it might result in his arrest as per law.

TMC has a history of using Kolkata Police to level political scores

This is not the first time the ruling party of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress, has used the Police to settle political scores. In August, Kolkata Police had arrested BJP leader Sajal Ghosh. In the process, they broke down his door and arrested him under Arms Act. Ghosh had claimed that he was arrested despite of not being involved in any criminal activity.