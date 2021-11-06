A leader of the Madhya Pradesh Congress named Girriraj Sharma Aichwada (45) has been booked by police for allegedly raping a law officer while promising to marry her and further extorting money from the victim.

A case was instituted against Aichwada at Kotwali police station of Shivpuri district under Section 376 (rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 384 (punishment for extortion) of the IPC following the written complaint of the 32-year-old victim. The lawyer is posted as the assistant district public prosecution officer of the Madhya Pradesh government.

“The case was lodged on November 4 under three sections of IPC. We are carrying raids to arrest him. He is a married man and native of Aichwada,” officer in charge of Kotwali police station Sunil Khemaria told OpIndia over the phone. When the police team raided his house, it found the main gate locked from the outside whereas his wife and three children were inside. The wife told the police that Aichwada locked the gate and left the house without any information.

The accused Girriraj Sharma Aichwada has a previous history of sexual exploitation and cheating. He had come into contact with the lawyer in 2019 in connection with a case related to sand mining. Two years ago he was arrested by Chhatarpur district police for cheating Rs 67 lakh from one Abhay Bhadauria on the name sand mining.

Hiding his marital status, he had trapped the lawyer in a love relationship. He raped her on the pretext of marriage and later started blackmailing and extorting her. The accused threaded to defame her by leaking WhatsApp chats as a few months back the victim refused to meet his demand for money. The victim said that he had raped her in an unconscious condition by mixing sedatives in her tea.

It is quite evident that something had gone wrong between them and the victim was exploited sexually, emotionally and financially. About eight days back Aichwada had lodged an FIR against the lawyer and some others for creating disturbances at his residence. However, the police investigation could not substantiate his allegations. The victim also lodged the FIR and said to have submitted evidence. “We are examining the evidence provided by the victim,” said the officer in charge.

In the past also he had trapped the daughter of a senior Congress leader in a false love affair. Shivpuri Congress district president Shriprakash Sharma told the media that that Giriraj was a member of the Congress party but his present status was not known.