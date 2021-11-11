The Chhath Puja ended today morning with devotees offering ‘Arghya’ to the rising sun at water bodies. Devotees reach rivers and other nearby water bodies before sunrise for the rituals, stand in the water, and make offerings to the Sun God. The devotee also ended their fast after worshipping the God Surya.

Social media users took to Twitter today to share photographs of people gathering before the dawn for Chhath Puja rituals. Popular Twitter user Ankur Singh posted an image of Chhath Puja celebrations in Begusarai in Bihar, and asked others to post their photographs of the same.

Share your Chhath Ghat pics.



This is from Begusarai, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/VoROzNfhGL — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) November 11, 2021

Responding to the Tweet, many Twitter users posted images of Chhath Puja held at their respective places in almost all states in the country. (As this report contains a large number of embedded tweets, please wait some time for all images in the tweets to load on your browser/device.)

Pouring in Bangalore but faith is intact.#JaiChhathiMaiya pic.twitter.com/9nLaA9ESV2 — Shantanu Gupta 🇮🇳 (@shantanu2511) November 11, 2021

From panchsheel greens 2 Noida extension pic.twitter.com/5xIAe2aT5e — अनुज झा (@anujcmd) November 11, 2021

Several people shared blissful images without mentioning the place.

The most famous images from this year’s Chhath Puja came from the heavily polluted Yamuna River in Delhi, where devotees were seen standing in foam-filled water for the prayers.

VIDEO: Hundreds of Hindu worshippers bathe in toxic foam as they offer prayers in one of India’s holiest rivers, the Yamuna, on the occasion of the Hindu festival, Chhath Puja. City authorities’ attempts to dissipate the foam earlier in the day were unsuccessful pic.twitter.com/WAbFMcFvMm — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 10, 2021

#WATCH Few Chhath devotees stand in toxic foam laden Yamuna river near Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj to offer prayers to the Sun god pic.twitter.com/rnzY8D0GQ3 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

Even though the Delhi govt had banned Chhath Puja rituals at public places including Yamuna River, devotees had defied the ban to throng the river.