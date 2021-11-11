Thursday, November 11, 2021
Chhath Puja ends with ‘Arghya’ to the rising sun: Check out these great visuals of celebrations around the country

OpIndia Staff
47

The Chhath Puja ended today morning with devotees offering ‘Arghya’ to the rising sun at water bodies. Devotees reach rivers and other nearby water bodies before sunrise for the rituals, stand in the water, and make offerings to the Sun God. The devotee also ended their fast after worshipping the God Surya.

Social media users took to Twitter today to share photographs of people gathering before the dawn for Chhath Puja rituals. Popular Twitter user Ankur Singh posted an image of Chhath Puja celebrations in Begusarai in Bihar, and asked others to post their photographs of the same.

Responding to the Tweet, many Twitter users posted images of Chhath Puja held at their respective places in almost all states in the country. (As this report contains a large number of embedded tweets, please wait some time for all images in the tweets to load on your browser/device.)

Several people shared blissful images without mentioning the place.

The most famous images from this year’s Chhath Puja came from the heavily polluted Yamuna River in Delhi, where devotees were seen standing in foam-filled water for the prayers.

Even though the Delhi govt had banned Chhath Puja rituals at public places including Yamuna River, devotees had defied the ban to throng the river.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

