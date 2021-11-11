The Chhath Puja ended today morning with devotees offering ‘Arghya’ to the rising sun at water bodies. Devotees reach rivers and other nearby water bodies before sunrise for the rituals, stand in the water, and make offerings to the Sun God. The devotee also ended their fast after worshipping the God Surya.
Social media users took to Twitter today to share photographs of people gathering before the dawn for Chhath Puja rituals. Popular Twitter user Ankur Singh posted an image of Chhath Puja celebrations in Begusarai in Bihar, and asked others to post their photographs of the same.
Share your Chhath Ghat pics.— Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) November 11, 2021
This is from Begusarai, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/VoROzNfhGL
Responding to the Tweet, many Twitter users posted images of Chhath Puja held at their respective places in almost all states in the country. (As this report contains a large number of embedded tweets, please wait some time for all images in the tweets to load on your browser/device.)
From B.T.P.S Bihar pic.twitter.com/xxQ1Wf5Oi1— Shubham (@shubhambtps) November 11, 2021
Deoghar, Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/X7unNkmsmX— 🇮🇳 Karan (@KSA567go) November 11, 2021
Deoria UP pic.twitter.com/Mgkol3o9sh— राकेश गुप्ता🇮🇳🕉️ (@rakeysh70) November 11, 2021
Nagpur, MH pic.twitter.com/uK2wo89sq3— Ritika Sharma (@reach_ritika) November 11, 2021
Gandhi ghat pic.twitter.com/ghBmu1GSyt— Piyush Kumar🇮🇳 (@PiyushK61046056) November 11, 2021
Near rajbhawan ghat,ranchi pic.twitter.com/am8x5bddr8— Aditya Jha (@adityaj40899737) November 11, 2021
Pouring in Bangalore but faith is intact.#JaiChhathiMaiya pic.twitter.com/9nLaA9ESV2— Shantanu Gupta 🇮🇳 (@shantanu2511) November 11, 2021
From panchsheel greens 2 Noida extension pic.twitter.com/5xIAe2aT5e— अनुज झा (@anujcmd) November 11, 2021
Assam pic.twitter.com/MaZmakBjNg— vi (@oyevivekk) November 11, 2021
Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/SZ65EWB3vY— PADAMKANT DWIVEDI (@PadamkantD) November 11, 2021
Governor house Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/qTOtcQPPC7— Kanishk (@Shekhar_Kanishk) November 11, 2021
From Ramnagar #West_Champaran pic.twitter.com/VuF688pzcz— Sanjay Singh (@SanjayS00663282) November 11, 2021
Kishanganj, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/kejOmiom7X— Subhav. (@subhavsamarth) November 11, 2021
Seikhpura , Bihar pic.twitter.com/Bpq11ajwCV— Rohit Gupta 🇮🇳 (@guptaji___) November 11, 2021
Begusarai, Bihar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gLOrCoj4bg— 💄✨☀️🎃 (@humann_beingggg) November 11, 2021
Siliguri, west bengal pic.twitter.com/3HWAk2P6EH— backspace 2.0 (@useNthro) November 11, 2021
Kolkata pic.twitter.com/44yGtlwyPx— Vishal Mishra (@Mishra221201) November 11, 2021
Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ALmbsSjPSn— prashant Pandey (@Chupchap18) November 11, 2021
धनबाद pic.twitter.com/zpsWYSK8MT— Abhinit Singh (@AbhinitSingh2) November 11, 2021
बरबीघा ,जिला शेखपुरा pic.twitter.com/V7bEPKGLCi— manish🇮🇳 (@ktrmanish) November 11, 2021
Several people shared blissful images without mentioning the place.
The most famous images from this year’s Chhath Puja came from the heavily polluted Yamuna River in Delhi, where devotees were seen standing in foam-filled water for the prayers.
VIDEO: Hundreds of Hindu worshippers bathe in toxic foam as they offer prayers in one of India’s holiest rivers, the Yamuna, on the occasion of the Hindu festival, Chhath Puja. City authorities’ attempts to dissipate the foam earlier in the day were unsuccessful pic.twitter.com/WAbFMcFvMm— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 10, 2021
#WATCH Few Chhath devotees stand in toxic foam laden Yamuna river near Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj to offer prayers to the Sun god pic.twitter.com/rnzY8D0GQ3— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021
Even though the Delhi govt had banned Chhath Puja rituals at public places including Yamuna River, devotees had defied the ban to throng the river.