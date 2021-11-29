On November 27, so-called journalist Prashant Kanojia spread fake news about the death of four people belonging to the Dalit (Pasi) community in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that the four people were killed by men from the upper caste (Thakur) community.

Prayagraj Police, however, arrested one Pawan Kumar Saroj in the case, who is also a Dalit. The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Shweta (changed name), 45-year-old Meenu, 50-year-old Phoolchand and 10-year-old Shiv.

Kanojia blamed Kanha and Ashok Thakur for the murder

Kanojia shared an image of the four dead bodies wrapped with family members around them and said, “Four people of Pasi (Dalit) community murdered in Uttar Pradesh. The killers are Kanha Thakur and Ashok Thakur. Kanha was roaming freely in Prayagraj even after being restrained from entering the city (tadipaar). The family of the victim have been trying to get the case registered against the accused since 2018. As the accused is Thakur, the Police has become a mute spectator.”

Misleading tweet by Prashant Kanojia. Source: Twitter

Press release by Prayagraj Police about the incident

As per a press release published on Prayagraj Police’s official handle, the incident took place on November 25, 2021, in village Mohanganj under Gorhi Police Station, Phaphamau, district Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. During the investigation, the Police checked the WhatsApp chats of the deceased Shweta (changed name).

They came to know about one Pawan Kumar Saroj. During interrogation, Pawan said he was in “one-sided love” with the minor girl and had been following Shweta for many days. However, she did not pay attention to him. Angered by her refusal to reciprocate his feelings, he attacked and killed the girl and her family members.

Police recovered a shirt with bloodstains from his possession that has been sent to forensic lab. Pawan was arrested by the Police. Other accused would be arrested after further investigating the call details. Pawan has been booked under Sections 147, 148, 149, 302, and 376 D of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act and section 3(2) of the SC/ST Act. According to a report in Hindi Daily Amar Ujala, a neighbour found the bodies after he noticed that the door of their house was open in the morning.

In a video byte, ADG Zone Prayagraj, Prem Prakash, said, “A 23-year-old man Pawan Saroj has been arrested in the case of the murder of four people in Phaphamua village. He belongs to the same caste as the victim. He followed the girl for many days, but the girl did not agree to his advances. Based on the last conversation they had and circumstantial evidence, Pawan has been arrested. He is not cooperating in the investigation. However, it is clear that he had murdered the four people with the help of the other accused. He has told some names but keeps changing them. We are further investigating the case to find the other accused.”

Further investigation would be based on the call records and DNA evidence. He added, “When Police checked the mobile of the deceased, they found some messages. When Pawan was arrested based on the messages, he first denied any involvement. He denied sending any messages to the girl. However, when the Police showed him the messages and recovered his mobile phone, the Police found the messages on his phone as well. Her number was saved on his mobile by the name of ‘Gauri Mam’. As the girl was minor, Sections under POCSO Act have been included.”

He further added that during the investigation, the Police found that the deceased was raped as well. “We have found evidence of rape. Based on medical opinion, she was raped by one person. Her mother was also killed, but there was no evidence that she was raped too.” Prakash said the accused had struggle marks on his body. The Police also recovered a blood-stained shirt and other evidence from the possession of the accused that have been sent to the forensic lab.

The administration has promised Rs. 16.5 lakh compensation and protection for the rest of the family. The family has also demanded a gun license and piece of land as compensation. District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said that the administration would look into the demands and fulfil the genuine ones.

OpIndia’s conversation with the ADG office

OpIndia reached out to ADG Zone, Prayagraj, for more information about the case. ADG’s office told us that a complaint was filed by the victim’s uncle against the Thakurs as there was an ongoing altercation between the families. They said, “As the family of the deceased filed complaint against the Thakurs, they were detained and questioned. However, during further investigation, the Police found Pawan’s involvement in the murder. The case is still under investigation, and information will be revealed as the case moves forward.” They added that the case would be solved at the earliest.