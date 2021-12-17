“Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”, a law of propaganda often attributed to the Nazi Joseph Goebbels seems to be the mantra adopted by journalists and propagandists sympathetic to the Congress party of late. Blatant lies and misinformation maligning the Centre are peddled ad nauseam to portray them in a bad light while painting Congress and its leaders as victims of state excesses.

YouTuber Abhisar Sharma, who recently had a delightful meltdown after PM Modi inaugurated the hallowed Kashi Vishwanath Corridor earlier this week, is one such individual who has taken it upon himself to propagate lies in the hopeless pursuit of them becoming truth. In his recent video, Sharma alleged that Indira Gandhi, who was the Prime Minister of the country when Pakistan was dismembered into two countries, was likened to Goddess Durga by BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the aftermath of the 1971 war.

Abhisar Sharma peddles lies about Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Source: YouTube)

It is noteworthy to mention that allegations made by Abhisar Sharma, in his YouTube video, jibed perfectly well with the Congress party’s propaganda, where they blamed the BJP for ignoring Indira Gandhi’s contribution in hacking off Pakistan into two separate countries in the 1971 war. Sharma alleged that the BJP snubbed Indira Gandhi, a leader who was hailed by the former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee refutes equating Indira Gandhi with Goddess Durga

As it turns out, Sharma’s assertion that Vajpayee compared Indira Gandhi to Goddess Durga in the wake of the 1971 war transpired to be what the tainted journalist has come to be associated with lately: misinformation. Vajpayee had not equated Indira Gandhi with Goddess Durga, something which he had himself clarified. Yet, the claims of him glorifying Ms Gandhi and elevating her to the status of Goddess Durga keep doing the rounds, courtesy propaganda peddlers.

In his interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Vajpayee said he had never referred to Indira Gandhi as ‘Durga’ and how a hitjob was done against him by the media bent on aggrandising the former prime minister’s role in dismembering Pakistan.

When host Rajat Sharma asked Vajpayee whether he had indeed referred to Indira Gandhi as ‘Durga’, Vajpayee said that he never called her ‘Durga’ and it was a figment of imagination conjured up by the media.

“I kept saying that I have never called her Durga. They kept insisting that I have. Then there was a lot of investigation carried out on this. Shri Pupul Jayakar was writing a book on Indira Gandhi’s life and she came to me to ask me if I had said this. I said no, I never did. Then she scanned all the books in all the libraries, and she never found any evidence to state that I had actually called her Durga. But this Durga reference never left my back,” Vajpayee told Sharma on being asked if he had called Ms Gandhi ‘Durga’.

Abhisar Sharma suffers consecutive meltdown after PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi

It is worth noting that Abhisar Sharma’s misinformation and lies attributed to Atal Bihari Vajpayee comes on the heels of successive meltdowns he had had following PM Modi’s inauguration of the much-vaunted Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday this week.

In his show ‘Suniye Sarkar’ hosted on the Youtube channel of HW News, Sharma lamented the supposed ‘politicisation’ of a religious event. He claimed that the Kashi Vishwanath corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even before its completion, to send out a political message to his voters prior to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections.

He then attempted to dissect the video wherein PM Modi was seen offering his prayers at Kal Bhairav temple. “Look at this footage carefully. Why are there cameras in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple? There is not one but multiple cameras… And who is visible in the footage? Not Kal Bhairav sahab but PM Modi… Had this been a politician from another party, BJP and its PR agency would have declared him anti-religion,” Sharma said.

Within hours, Sharma had another meltdown, this time on why the media focuses on PM Modi and ignores Akhilesh Yadav. Though it is not clear how and why should the media focus more on a former CM of a state and not on the current Prime Minister of the country, Sharma certainly thinks that Akhilesh Yadav deserves more coverage than the Prime Minister.

Sharma, in his video, bemoaned that Akhilesh Yadav deserved more media coverage than the Prime Minister. As per Sharma, Akhilesh Yadav had recently had a rally in Jaunpur where a large number of people turned up. He also insisted that the public was gathered purely out of love for Yadav and not because of money.