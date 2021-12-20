Gujarat: Ambaji Mandir administration takes back order banning loudspeaker in hawanshala

Ambaji administration has withdrawn the order banning loudspeakers in the hawanshala after backlash from the Hindu society. Kutch Sant Samaj President Yogi Devnath had on Saturday taken to Twitter to register protest against the ban of loudspeakers in the temple complex.

Sharing a copy of the letter, he had said that in the Shaktipeeth Ambaji Mandir’s hawanshala, the use of loudspeakers has been banned to curb noise pollution as it was disturbing people nearby. If the order is not withdrawn, all the loudspeakers in all mosques across Gujarat will be brought down, he had said.

The letter, dated December 18, 2021 read that a lot of Yagnik and other religious ceremonies take place in the hawanshala by the devotees where loudspeakers are used. Because of the loudspeakers, the residents of the nearby villages are getting disturbed, the letter said. The letter also read that the loudspeakers is causing hindrance in everyday work of the Ambaji temple office. Hence, from immediate effect, the loudspeakers were banned.

However, following the anger of Hindu society, the temple administration has taken back the controversial order. A report in Divya Bhaskar read that in the Hawanshala, there are 14 spots where hawan/yagna could be carried out. At one go multiple yagnas are being carried out in the premises and their timings also vary. In November 2021, Shri Yagnik Vipra Mandal had submitted a letter stating that because of multiple yagnas going on at same time, there was disturbance in conducting the yagna.

Subsequently, an order was passed on 18th December banning loudspeakers. However, after the outrage when Hindu community said that this is hurting their sentiments, the order banning loudspeakers was withdrawn. To ensure there is no disturbance while doing hawan, it was decided that the volume of speakers be lowered.

Ambaji Shaktipeeth

Ambaji is a pilgrimage place for Hindus in Gujarat’s Banaskantha region and is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths. It is one of the most important and significant Shaktipeeths. Lakhs of pilgrims visit the temple every year and the temple holds particular significance on Poornimas as well as for Navratri.

As per popular legends, the Shaktipeeths came into existence after death of Goddess Sati when out of grief and sorrow Lord Shiva carried Her body and roamed the universe with it. Lord Vishnu, with His Sudarshan Chakra cut the body into parts so that they fall on the earth and people can pray to her. A part of Goddess Sati’s heart fell in Ambaji and that is where the temple is.