AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam says Aurangzeb donated land for the Kamakhya Temple, Hindu org files complaint: Details

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam has sparked a controversy in Assam after he claimed that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had donated land for the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. Aminul Islam who is an AIUDF MLA from the Dhing constituency also claimed that Aurangzeb had given lands to various Hindu temples in India.

In the video, Aminul Islam could be seen saying that Aurangzeb had donated lands for various Hindu Temples (Mandirs) in India. He said, “The permit of land allotment given by Samrat (Aurangzeb) still exists in Kamakhya Temple likewise there are land allotment permits in various other Hindu temples in India”.

While Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said, “One is in jail, Sherman is in jail and if these kind of statement are made, then Aminul would also end up in Jail”. Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed was earlier arrested and put in jail on October 6 in a case of siphoning of funds.

Assam CM further said, “During my administration, they can insult me, criticize the economy and other things, but we will not tolerate insult against our traditions and culture”.

A Hindu organization called Kutumba Surakshya Mission has filed a complaint against the comments made by the AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam.

Source: Facebook/Satya Ranjan Borah

The complaint letter addressed to the officer-in-charge of the Dispur Police Station read, “Two-three days back, Md. Aminul Islam, MLA, Dhing Constituency made a very serious statement regarding the originality and the establishment of Maa Kamakhya Temple referring to the name of a Mughal King, Aurangzeb. After, analyzing his statements and body language we found it very offensive, abusive, misleading etc”.

The Hindu Organization has mentioned abuse of the faith of Hindus, molestation of the dignity of Maa Kamakhya, distortion of facts, among others in the complaint letter including the violation of articles 51 A (c), 51 A (e), 51 A (f), 51 A (j) of the constitution of India.

Furthermore, the letter termed Md. Aminul Islam as a religious fanatic and a serious threat to the internal security of the state. The letter also sought action against the culprit and an investigation into the matter.