On Sunday (December 26), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the National Capital slipped to the ‘severe category’ as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The development came a day after ‘muted‘ Christmas celebrations were held in Delhi.

As per reports, the AQI level on Sunday morning stood at 430. It must be mentioned that AQI between 400 to 500 is classified as ‘severe.’

Delhi’s air quality again slips to ‘severe’ category, with the city recording an overall AQI of 430: SAFAR-India — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

It remains unknown as to what contributed to the sudden deterioration of air quality. Activists and environments have not blamed the festival of Christmas so far for deteriorating air quality.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had granted 24 hours to the Centre and Delhi government to come up with a serious plan on air pollution control measures. “Mr Mehta, we expect a serious real action, if you can’t do tomorrow we are going to do. We are giving you 24 hours”, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana told the Solicitor General.

The Supreme Court had said that it would pass a suitable order if the Centre and Delhi governments fail to take measures to control pollution. The court had also slammed the Delhi government for reopening schools, and endangering the lives of children by conducting physical classes.