The schools in Delhi will remain closed from tomorrow till further orders in view of the worsening air pollution in the state. The Delhi govt was forced to close the schools after the Supreme Court on Thursday (December 2) slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government for reopening them amid rising pollution in Delhi.

The Apex court wondered why the Delhi government made work-from-home for adults but children have to attend the school. “When the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school”, a special bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said. The bench also comprised Justices D Y Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant.

The bench further reminded the assurance of the Delhi government to keep the schools closed till further order. The bench observed that in the previous hearing, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government had made various assurances such as work from home, lockdown and closure of schools and colleges.

Despite assurances, the children were forced to go to school while elders worked from home, the bench said. ”Poor young boys standing in the middle of the road with banners, who is taking care of their health? Again, we’ve to say, other than the popular slogan, what else is it?” the bench remarked.

“We are serious about industrial and vehicular pollution. You cannot fire bullets from our shoulders, you have to take steps. Why are schools open? “- Supreme Court to Delhi government pic.twitter.com/j43FD8c4ax — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

The court also expressed concerns that on the ground level Delhi government did not take steps to control pollution in Delhi. “We think we are wasting time. Nothing is happening and pollution level is increasing,” the court said. Delhi government assured the court that it will take the necessary steps to check the pollution level. It informed the court that 1500 old polluting vehicles were seized in November.

The air pollution in Delhi has reached an alarming stage as the Air Quality Index recorded 419 which is rated as a severe category.

Supreme Court tells Centre and Delhi governments that if they fail to do take measures to control pollution, then the court will pass an order.



Court to hear the matter tomorrow at 10 am. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

Slammed by SC, Delhi government shut physical classes

After SC reprimanded the Kejriwal government, the Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that “due to current air pollution levels in the city” all schools in Delhi will remain closed from December 3 till further orders.

01 Dec



AQI – 370 (301 to 400 – Very Poor)



PM10 – 370 (351 to 430 – Very Poor)



PM2.5 – 215 (121 to 250 – Very Poor) https://t.co/6xSKkV4Vsk — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 1, 2021

Delhi government had reopened the schools on November 29 for all the classes despite increasing air pollution levels. On November 27, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia had made that announcement stating that the air quality in the national capital was improving. While Manish Sisodia claimed an improvement in the air quality of Delhi, his chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was sharing the Air Quality Index of Delhi stating that the air quality of Delhi was very poor.

SC gives 24 hours to tackle air pollution

The apex court also took a tough position on controlling air pollution in the capital, and gave the central and state govts 24 hours to come up with a strategy for air pollution control. The court expressed deep anguish at the pollution levels not coming down despite the claims made by the Centre, Delhi Government and the adjoining NCR states that they have taken several measures in this regard.

The court commented that as air pollution has not come done despite several directions issued by it, it might create a “task force” by itself to monitor the implementation of the directions. The court also asked why pollution has not come down when the problem of stubble burning is no longer present.

The court sought a reply from the Centre for steps being taken to control pollution and improve air quality in Delhi. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre said that the government was equally concerned about pollution levels in Delhi. He requested the court to grant a day time so that he speaks to the highest authorities and comes up with measures to control pollution.

On this, the court granted 24 hours to the Centre and Delhi government to come up with a serious plan on air pollution control measures. “Mr Mehta, we expect a serious real action, if you can’t do tomorrow we are going to do. We are giving you 24 hours”, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana told the SG. The Supreme Court said that it would pass a suitable order if the Centre and Delhi governments fail to take measures to control pollution.