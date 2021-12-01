The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the Parliament on Wednesday that the government has no record of the farmers who died during the year-long farmers’ protest against the three farms laws, hence, there is no question of compensation to their families. Besides, he also explained the government’s stand on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural products and steps taken so far.

Centre’s reply on farmers’ death and MSP has come at a time when some motivated leaders of farmers are making excuses to drag the agitation on one and other issues despite the government withdrew farm laws. The government has also decriminalised stubble burning and had agreed to withdraw the electricity amendment bill, other two demands of farmer organisations.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare has no record in the matter and hence the question does not arise,” the minister said on Wednesday (December 1) during the winter session of the parliament. He was responding to the question raised by a bunch of MPs whether the Centre proposes to extend financial assistance to the kin of farmers who died during the agitation.

Nevertheless, the Opposition and farmer unions headed by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha have been claiming that not less than 700 farmers died during protests held at Singhu, Tikari and Ghazipur borders. They have demanded compensation for these alleged deaths. Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had even demanded Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla pass a condolence resolution in the House for farmers who died during the protest.

In the earlier part of this un-starred question, the minister was asked whether the government had taken steps to hold discussions with farmers’ organizations agitating against the three farms laws.

“The government engaged itself actively and constantly with the agitating farmer unions to end the protests and 11 rounds of negotiating talks were held between the government and agitating farmer unions to resolve the issue,” the minister said.

Tomar informed the House that the government announced MSP for 22 major agricultural commodities of Fair Average Quality (FAQ) each year in both the crop seasons after taking into account the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices. Besides, the government also extends remunerative price to farmers through its various intervention schemes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 19 addressed the nation and announced the decision of his government to withdraw all three farms laws. He thanked the millions of farmers who appreciated the farm laws, which were introduced after due deliberation and with honest intentions. Even though the three laws were passed by the parliament, the Supreme Court had stayed their implementation and refused to deliver a final verdict on the issue for a year, forcing the central govt to withdraw the laws.

On the first day of the winter session, the government introduced Farm Law Repeal Bill 2021 which was passed through the voice vote.