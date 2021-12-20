On December 19, Hema Malini, BJP’s MP from Mathura, said there should be something on the lines of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Mathura. She was interacting with media when a reporter asked her views on Shri Krishna Temple in Mathura. Hema Malini said, “Ram Janmbhoomi has been done. Shri Kashi is being developed in such a wonderful way. Naturally, Mathura is important as well. It has to be done. A lot of work has been done, there is no doubt about that. But more can be done.”

She further said, “Krishna is the symbol of love and affection. As MP from his Janmbhoomi, I would like to say there should be a Bhavya Mandir. There is a grand temple. But it can be made much better. Just like PM Modi has developed a corridor in front of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, something should be developed here.”

Hema Malini said what PM Modi has done was not easy. No one had thought of doing something like that for decades. “It is his farsightedness that made it possible to develop such a corridor. Something on those lines should be developed in Mathura as well,” she said.

Multiple cases were filed to reclaim Mathura Janmbhoomi

In the past few months, the legal fight to reclaim Mathura Janmbhoomi has increased by multiple folds. Cases have been filed in session, and High Courts declare the ‘agreement’ to let the Mosque stand next to Krishna Temple in Mathura null and void.

On December 2, it was reported that the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, tweeted the preparations of building up a grand temple at Ayodhya and Kashi are on, and Mathura would be next. Maurya’s tweet had come just days after Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha announced that it would install an idol of Lord Krishna at a site within the Shahi Eidgah on December 6. On December 6, 1992, a controversial structure standing on the site of Ram Jamnabhoomi in Ayodhya, often referred to as Babri Masjid, was demolished. In November 2019, Supreme Court ruled in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman and that paved way for the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, the plan to instal the idol has been put on hold.

On December 17, reports suggested that a petition was filed in the court to top namaz at the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura. The petition was filed by Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Aandolan Samiti. The application read, “the place where the Mosque had been constructed is a revered site for the Hindus as Lord Krishna was born there. In the year 1669, brutal attacker Aurangzeb got the Mosque built after destroying the temple.”

Notably, earlier in June, Krishna Janmabhumi Mukti Aandolan Samiti had already submitted an application at the Mathura court where it offered the Muslim parties (management committee of the Mosque) a larger piece of land in exchange for demolition of the Shahi Idgah Mosque. The plea said, “There are many stones in which Hindu scriptures are visible, and the Mosque was built after destroying the temple on the orders of Aurangzeb. “

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

On December 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to the public. The temple premises was only 3,000 square feet before the construction. Now because of the corridor, it covers around 5,00,000 square feet of area. Devotees can now directly go to the temple from Ganga ghat. Many ancient temples were discovered during the construction that were earlier hidden due to encroachments. Those temples were also preserved and included in the corridor plan.