Sunday, December 5, 2021
HomeNews ReportsKerala now stands at second position in states with highest COVID related deaths, Maharashtra...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala now stands at second position in states with highest COVID related deaths, Maharashtra still tops at over 1.4 lakh deaths

With over 45,000 active coronavirus cases, Kerala is contributing the highest number of active cases in the pandemic as of now.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala Covid Deaths
Kerala stands second in Covid deaths (Image: First Post journal)
5

Kerala now stands at second position in terms of total deaths by a coronavirus in India. So far, the state has reported 41,124 Covid deaths. Now only Maharashtra (1,41,149) is above Kerala, and Karanataka (38,220) has slipped to the third position. It is noteworthy, Since November 22, while Maharashtra has reported 410 deaths and Karnataka has reported 45 deaths, the state of Kerala has added 2,949 deaths to the tally. The majority of the deaths added in the tally were backlog deaths.

On December 4, the state reported 263 deaths, out of which 52 happened in the 24-hour period, and the remaining 211 were backlog deaths. Despite countless efforts, the CPI(M)-the ruled state, has failed to control the disease effectively. On Saturday, it reported 4,557 new Covid cases and 5,108 recoveries. Earlier, the ‘Kerala Model’ for Covid management was lauded by left-leaning media and intellectuals. However, within a few months, the state could not handle the caseload and continue to report over 50% of the daily tally across the country.

Kerala has so far reported 41,124 deaths. Source: MoHFA

Covid in Kerala

Kerala has reported 51.6 lakh Covid-19 cases so far. 41,124 people in Kerala have lost their battle with the virus. The state consistently reports over 50% of the total cases reports across the country. At the moment, there are 45,293 active cases in the state that is the highest in the country. With 10,805 active cases, Maharashtra stands at the second position, followed by Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskerala coronavirus cases, kerala covid active cases, kerala deaths
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,488FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com