Kerala now stands at second position in states with highest COVID related deaths, Maharashtra still tops at over 1.4 lakh deaths

Kerala now stands at second position in terms of total deaths by a coronavirus in India. So far, the state has reported 41,124 Covid deaths. Now only Maharashtra (1,41,149) is above Kerala, and Karanataka (38,220) has slipped to the third position. It is noteworthy, Since November 22, while Maharashtra has reported 410 deaths and Karnataka has reported 45 deaths, the state of Kerala has added 2,949 deaths to the tally. The majority of the deaths added in the tally were backlog deaths.

Kerala reports 4557 new #COVID19 cases, 5108 recoveries and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours. 263 deaths were added to covid death list as per new guidelines of central government – state govt issues COVID data.



Death toll 41,439

On December 4, the state reported 263 deaths, out of which 52 happened in the 24-hour period, and the remaining 211 were backlog deaths. Despite countless efforts, the CPI(M)-the ruled state, has failed to control the disease effectively. On Saturday, it reported 4,557 new Covid cases and 5,108 recoveries. Earlier, the ‘Kerala Model’ for Covid management was lauded by left-leaning media and intellectuals. However, within a few months, the state could not handle the caseload and continue to report over 50% of the daily tally across the country.

Kerala has reported 51.6 lakh Covid-19 cases so far. 41,124 people in Kerala have lost their battle with the virus. The state consistently reports over 50% of the total cases reports across the country. At the moment, there are 45,293 active cases in the state that is the highest in the country. With 10,805 active cases, Maharashtra stands at the second position, followed by Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.