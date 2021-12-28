Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students wing of the nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of Gujarat has filed an FIR against National Students Union of India (NSUI), the students wing of Indian National Congress, leader Narayan Bharwad, over allegations of fraud. Bharwad is accused of taking Rs 90,000 from a student promising him admission in GLS IC College.

As per the FIR, Bharwad took money for admission in GLS IC College but neither did he go ahead with the admission help nor has he returned the money. The student has alleged that when asked to return the amount, Bharwad threatened to kill him. As per the FIR, Bharwad had made tall claims about being well connected and high in the hierarchy in NSUI. Bharwad met the student on 16th August 2020 and on 20th August 2020 the student paid Bharwad Rs 65,000 cash. Some amount was paid on 24th August 2020 through Google Pay. Remaining Rs 10,000 were paid on 21st October 2020. Thereby, the student paid Bharwad Rs 90,000.

After which, the admission process started but the student did not secure an admission in the college. Hence, he asked Bharwad to return the money he had given him. On 15th December 2020, Bharwad had allegedly promised to return Rs 20,000 on 21st December 2020. However, later on 21st, Bharwad met the student and said that he does not owe any money to him and asked him not to ever contact him again. The NSUI leader also allegedly issued death threats to the student.

An FIR has been registered against Bharwad at Gujarat University Police station in Ahmedabad.