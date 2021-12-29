PM Modi’s security detail recently included new Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard in its convoy—a high-performance car which is equipped with VR10-level protection, the highest of armoured protection available on a production car.

However, the inclusion of a new car in PM’s convoy created quite a furore on social media, with the usual suspects insinuating that the new Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard was profligacy on PM Modi’s part and not a security prerequisite. A raft of left-leaning liberals, journalists, activists, lawyers who associated themselves with the Congress ideology made a beeline to propagate anti-Modi propaganda on the internet.

Usual Suspects spread canards about the new Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard cars included in PM Modi’s convoy

Former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar, who is also a Rajya Sabha member from TMC, took to Twitter to rant against PM Modi, accusing him of indulging in vanity and asserting that PM Modi would never leave the perks even after he is defeated.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who has lately been associated with promoting vaccine hesitancy besides being accused of spreading fake news, too, joined the chorus to inveigh against PM Modi over the addition of the latest Mercedes car in his convoy. Disregarding the fact that the car is for the post of Prime Minister of India and not for PM Modi’s personal use, Bhushan tried to paint him as a sybarite wallowing in luxury.

Others from the ‘liberal’ brigade too partook in the effort to malign PM Modi.

As liberals presided over a smear campaign against PM Modi, the high-security Mercedes Maybach car became the focus of online discussion, with its features and security aspects being discussed threadbare. However, as media speculations are often prone to misinformation, in this even case too, some of the facts being bandied around on the internet are far from the truth.

Amidst insinuations made against PM Modi, here’s are some facts about the SPG security detail and why cars are needed

Contrary to conjectures peddled in media, the cars cost much less, approximately about 1/3rd of the price quoted in the media, sources told OpIndia.

In addition to this, sources also highlighted the norm followed by the SPG security detail to replace vehicles used for protectee.

The SPG security detail has 6 years norm to replace vehicles used for protectee. However, the previous cars were used for 8 years under PM Modi. In fact, an audit of PM Modi’s SPG security detail raised objections over the issue and remarked that it was comprising the life of the protectee.

The new cars included in PM Modi’s convoy are not an upgrade, but a routine procedure as BMW stopped making the model which was used previously. Since the BMW had stopped the production of the previous make, Mercedes-Maybach was finalised.

Furthermore, the decisions pertaining to security detail purchases are made on the basis of the threat perception of the protectee. These decisions are taken independently by SPG without taking the views of the protectee. Therefore, PM Modi had no say in the decision of procuring Mercedes Maybach S650 Guard vehicles as being alleged by the usual suspects.

Also, the widespread discussion on the security features of the protectee’s car is not in the nation’s interest as it puts a lot of necessary details in the public domain and thus, jeopardises the life of the protectee.

While PM Modi was not given any preference to choose which cars to be included in his convoy, Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the past had used Range Rover cars, which were actually procured for the then Prime Minister of India.

