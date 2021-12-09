Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a shopkeeper from a village near Rajouri for posting objectional content against Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on social media.

Police have not disclosed his identity but said that an FIR has been lodged against him at Rajouri police station and further investigation and legal proceedings against the accused are going on. According to police, the social media post by the shopkeeper was “sensitive in nature and highly objectionable”.

The OpIndia spoke to Sameer Jilani, the officer-in-charge of Rajouri police station. But Jilani refused to reveal any detail about the accused and sections of IPC under which the person was booked.

This is among many instances of Islamists and anti-nationals celebrating the death of Bipin Rawat who along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other army officials and personnel lost their lives after their chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Police said that as soon as the objectional post on Facebook was noticed, the accused was taken to the police station for questioning and was arrested subsequently.

Earlier, Rajasthan police arrested a 21-year-old Jawwad Khan from Tonk who made a social media post to celebrate the death of Rawat.