Thursday, December 9, 2021
HomeNews ReportsJammu and Kashmir Police arrest shopkeeper from Rajouri for highly objectionable social media post...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest shopkeeper from Rajouri for highly objectionable social media post on Gen Bipin Rawat’s death

Police have not disclosed the identity of the person but said that an FIR has been lodged against him at Rajouri police station

OpIndia Staff
Chief of Defence Staff: The purpose, emerging threat dimensions and what the stars foretell
Gen Bipin Rawat took charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff on January 1, 2020.
2

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a shopkeeper from a village near Rajouri for posting objectional content against Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on social media.

Police have not disclosed his identity but said that an FIR has been lodged against him at Rajouri police station and further investigation and legal proceedings against the accused are going on. According to police, the social media post by the shopkeeper was “sensitive in nature and highly objectionable”.

The OpIndia spoke to Sameer Jilani, the officer-in-charge of Rajouri police station. But Jilani refused to reveal any detail about the accused and sections of IPC under which the person was booked.

This is among many instances of Islamists and anti-nationals celebrating the death of Bipin Rawat who along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other army officials and personnel lost their lives after their chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Police said that as soon as the objectional post on Facebook was noticed, the accused was taken to the police station for questioning and was arrested subsequently.

Earlier, Rajasthan police arrested a 21-year-old Jawwad Khan from Tonk who made a social media post to celebrate the death of Rawat.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,504FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com