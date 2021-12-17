One Shakil Qurashi arrested for celebrating the death of Gen Bipin Rawat, had said Allah gave ‘punishment to oppressor’

Ratlam police, Madhya Pradesh have arrested one Mohammad Shakil Qurashi for celebrating the death of military genius and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

The accused has been booked under sections 153 (B) (imputations prejudicial to national integration) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) had made an objectionable comment in a Whatsapp group ‘Mera Bharat Mahan.’

Officer-in-charge of Manak Chowk police station, Dilip Rajoria said that the accused Qurashi has been forwarded to jail whereas the identity of the group admin is being established through his mobile number as the police have also booked the admin of that Whatsapp group.

The accused had posted pictures of the crashed military chopper and celebrated saying “Allah gave due punishment to the oppressor (Rawat)”.

“Mission Kashmir, hero of article 370, General Rawat who had played a role in keeping in confinement men, women, children and sick at their home for six months. Allah jalimon ko behtar saja deta hai,” the accused had posted a forwarded message in the group.

The police said that the accused during questioning pretended that he forwarded the message without verifying the content.

Police lodged the FIR at Manak police station based on a complaint lodged by one Ashish Soni, a resident of Amtalas Colony of Ratlam. The complainant said that one of his friends informed him about an objectionable post in a Whatsapp group who also sent him the screenshot of that objectionable post.

As the news of the insult of General Rawat became viral, a large number of members of Hindu outfits and residents gathered outside of the police station. They demanded the police to book the accused under provisions of the National Security Act.

Usual suspects celebrate death of General Bipin Rawat

After the unfortunate death of General Bipin Rawat, several Islamists, Leftists and anti-Nationals celebrate his demise. General Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 12 other army personnel lost their lives on December 8 near Ooty in Tamil Nadu after their chopper crashed.

Earlier, Tonk Police in Rajasthan arrested a 21 years old youth Jawwad Khan for making derogatory statements over General Rawat with an intention to promote enmity between communities. Pratapgarh police in Rajasthan arrested Manish Kumar Meena and Jeevanlal Ninama for posting offensive material on the crash to hurt public sentiments.

In Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a shopkeeper Mohammad A Shafi from Rajouri district for circulating a hate post on Facebook that allegedly originated in Pakistan.

Similarly, the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Srinagar suspended its employee Afreen Hassan Naqash for making derogatory remarks on a social media platform.

Earlier this week, a case was registered in Mangaluru after two Facebook accounts shared controversial posts celebrating the death of the late CDS. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai issued a stern warning to those commenting disrespectfully of General Rawat.

A man named Firoz Diwan from Gujarat was arrested for abusing General Rawat after his demise. He was using profile photo of NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar on Facebook.

Amreli police in Gujarat arrested Shiva Bhai Ahir, a former deputy sarpanch of Bherai village for an alleged post regarding the crash.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, a tribal leader of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti, Durgesh Vaskale, was arrested for mocking the death of General Rawat. BJP MLA Ram Dangore had complained against Vaskale.