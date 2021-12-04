The union government has approved the production of over five lakh AK-203 assault rifles by an Indo-Russian joint venture plant in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The Cabinet Committee on Security headed by PM Modi has approved the ₹5,100 crore project to manufacture the riffles at Korwa in Amethi to boost self-reliance in defence manufacturing in the country, along with upgrading the main fire-power of the Indian armed forces.

The approvals came just before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India on December 6. Putin is visiting India for the annual summit with PM Narendra Modi.

The 7.62 X 39mm calibre AK-203 rifles will replace the INSAS rifle currently in service, which was introduced decades ago and needs to be replaced soon. The AK-203 rifles are lightweight, robust and easy to use modern assault rifles, which will enhance the combat capabilities of the soldiers. It is expected to enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army in counter-insurgency/counter-terrorism operations.

The project will be implemented by a special purpose Joint Venture named Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL), a joint venture between Indian and Russian companies. The venture was announced in March 2019, in response to the Defence Ministry’s Request for Information (RFI) for procurement of 6,50,000 assault rifles of 7.62×39 mm calibre under the ‘Make in India’ program.

Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd is a joint venture among Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited and Munitions India Limited of India, and Kalashnikov Concern and Rosoboronexport of Russia. Indian companies own a controlling stake in the company, and Major General Sanjeev Sengar has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, which is the first incident in decades where a uniformed officer was appointed as the CEO of a company.

The Kalashnikov rifle plant in Amethi will generate business opportunities for a number of industries to supply raw materials, components and related services. This will lead to the generation of a large number of new employment opportunities. “The project marks a significant stride towards making Uttar Pradesh a key contributor to the ascendant defence manufacturing prowess of India,” govt sources said.