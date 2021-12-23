Thursday, December 23, 2021
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh administers 19 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines, over 6.6 crore people fully vaccinated

Uttar Pradesh is the first state to administer 19 crore vaccine doses. According to data, 15.04 crore people in Uttar Pradesh are eligible for vaccine jabs.

OpIndia Staff
UP administers 19 crore coronavirus vaccine doses
77

Uttar Pradesh government has till now administered over 19 crore coronavirus vaccination doses.

Uttar Pradesh doses

As per Co-WIN dashboard updated at 8 AM on 23rd December, 2021, 19,00,64,305 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered till now. Of these, 12,36,40,832 have been first doses while 6,64,23,473 are second doses. Effectively, over 6.64 crore people in Uttar Pradesh are fully vaccinated.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state to administer 19 crore vaccine doses. According to data, 15.04 crore people in Uttar Pradesh are eligible for vaccine jabs.

Amongst districts in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has administered total 57.78 lakh doses, Varanasi has administered 42.82 lakh doses, Agra 43.27 lakh doses and Ghaziabad has administered 42.35 lakh doses.

Maharashtra vaccines

Maharashtra is second in terms of vaccine doses administered with almost 13 crore doses given. Of these, little over 5 crore doses were for second dose while almost 8 crore were for first dose.

India has overall administered 1,39,73,69,501 coronavirus vaccine doses of which 56.42 crore have been fully vaccinated. India’s eligible population for vaccines stands at 94 crore. Effectively, India has fully vaccinated 63% of its eligible population.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh recorded 8 new coronavirus cases against 15 recoveries. Total active coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 211.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

