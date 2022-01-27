In the latest development regarding the Kishan Bharwad murder case of Ahmedabad, police have arrested two suspects on 27th January 2022. Gujrat’s home minister Harsh Sanghavi has assured justice to the family of the deceased boy. On the other hand, Hindu organizations have called for a bandh tomorrow protesting against the murder.

Reactions of the Kishan Bharwad murder case in Dhandhuka town of Ahmedabad have appeared in other cities as well. In Ranpur city of Botad, Hindu organizations have called for a bandh protesting the murder. A case is registered against five accused suspects. The police have arrested two out of the five suspects and searching operations to catch the remaining suspects is going on.

Meanwhile, Harsh Sanghavi, Home Minister of Gujarat, has tweeted “Police have nabbed two suspects in the case of Kishan Bharwad at Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad. I assure his family that he will get justice quickly, for which Gujarat Police is constantly working.”

અમદાવાદના ધંધુકા ખાતેના કિશન ભરવાડના કેસ અંતર્ગત બે શંકાસ્પદ આરોપીઓને પોલીસે ઝડપી પાડ્યા છે.



હું તેમના પરિવારને ખાતરી આપું છું કે, તેમને ઝડપથી ન્યાય મળશે, જેના માટે ગુજરાત પોલીસ સતત કાર્યરત છે. — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) January 27, 2022

News18Gujarati has reported that Hindu organizations have called for a bandh at various places in Gujrat. According to the report, VHP had called for a bandh in Dhandhuka which received a willful positive response from the local people. RSS, Bajrang Dal, and VHP had called for a bandh through social media appealing to the traders and shopkeepers to keep their establishments closed for the day. Local people participated in the protest in large numbers. An application was also given to the collector’s office seeking fast-track investigations in this case.

A bandh is also called in Ranpur city of Botad where a silent march will start at 11 AM and it will conclude in the local market yard. After that, the participants of the silent march will hand over an application to the collectorate and respective government offices.

Virendra Singh Yadav, SP (Ahmedabad Rural) has said “Police have formed various teams to search for the accused suspects. Police have rounded up two of them. They are being interrogated. We are taking all the necessary legal steps regarding this matter.”

Kishor Bharwad was murdered in Ahmedabad district’s Dhandhuka taluka when Kishan was on his way home. Two bikers came and shot at him. He died on the spot. It is alleged that Kishan had shared a post on social media platforms that Muslims find offensive.