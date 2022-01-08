On Friday (January 7), former Head of Amnesty India, Aakar Patel, sought help from ex-UK Labour politician Lord Nazir Ahmed, two days after he was convicted of child sexual offences.

Journalist Sushant Singh had shared a news report by the Deccan Herald wherein it was stated that the recent crackdown, on foreign funding of NGOs by the Modi government, was discussed in the UK Parliament.

“UK govt had taken up the issue of Amnesty International directly but that it continues to “provide challenge”. However, because of our lobbying and representations, we welcomed the recent HC decision which allowed Amnesty to access some of its funds,” Singh had tweeted.

Screengrab of the tweet by Sushant Singh

While responding to the tweet, a miffed Aakar Patel lamented that the United Kingdom did not do its job when it came to pressurising the Indian government. The former Head of Amnesty India wrote, “UK ne ghanta kiya (the UK has done nothing concrete so far). We moved court here for relief and secured it partially. It’s been very disappointing what the UK has done which is basically nothing.”

He then sought help from Lord Nazir Ahmed, despite the fact that the former Labour Party leader was convicted a day earlier for attempting to rape a young girl and sexually assaulting a boy under the age of 11 In the 1970s. Patel tweeted, “Lord Nazir, do more and don’t claim credit what for what you haven’t done. Shake Dr S Jaishankar’s cage hard”

Screengrab of the tweet by Aakar Patel

It must be mentioned that Lord Nazir Ahmed was held guilty of child sexual offences on January 5 this year at a Sheffield Crown Court in the UK. Last year, he was forced to retire from the House of Lords after a woman accused him of attempting to gain sexual favours by abusing his position. He is the first Muslim MP to be appointed as a life member of the House of Lords, the British Parliament’s upper house.

Lord Nazir Ahmed has been in the vanguard of a nasty anti-India campaign, giving venomous remarks against India over the Kashmir conflict on numerous occasions. He has also been a vocal supporter of separatist Khalistani organisations. He also shares a close relationship with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex UK PM Tony Blair.

Ironically, Amnesty International claims to lobby for the end of abuse and claims to uphold human rights. However, it is evident that when it comes to the anti-India campaign being run viciously by Amnesty International and other NGOs, a stooge like Aakar Patel is willing to even espouse the “help” of a convicted rapist who abused little children. Human rights abuse seems to be a rallying point only to browbeat nations while real victims and their interests are sacrificed at the altar of petty politics. Aakar Patel is essentially asking a rapist, who abused the human rights of children, to fight for a supposed human rights organisation.

Another aspect that becomes evident from Aakar Patel’s tweet is how vested interests are lobbying with foreign nations to interfere in the internal policies of the nation and doing so with impunity.

Shutdown of Amnesty India and arrest of Aakar Patel

Dubious NGO Amnesty International India had halted its operations in India on 29th September 2020. The organization blamed the Modi government for the witch hunt on “Human Rights” organizations. The development came after the Enforcement Directorate had frozen all bank accounts of the organisation. Amnesty has stated that it had to let all its 150 staff members go quit the company.

The organization said that more than four million people supported it, and over 100,000 people donated for “good work”. However, the government had stated that Amnesty International was never registered in India under the FCRA, which is needed for receiving foreign donations. Amnesty, however, had claimed that all the foreign fundings were their ‘legal fundraising efforts’, which was being termed as money laundering by the government because they had been critical of the government.

In September 2020, Aakar Patel was arrested and later released on bail earlier for posting offensive content against the Ghanchi community in Gujarat. “Was arrested and bailed yesterday for an FIR filed by BJP citing sections incl 153A (promoting enmity). Will fight it,” a tweet posted by the controversial ‘journalist’ and ‘activist’ said. His arrest came at the backdrop of a complaint filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, who alleged that Patel made three objectionable tweets on June 24 and 27 against the community. The FIR was filed on July 7 this year.